Glassbox Identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Journey Analytics

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassbox, the enterprise Digital Customer Management solution, today announced that Gartner named Glassbox as a Representative Vendor in its 2019 Market Guide for Digital Journey Analytics.According to Gartner, “Customer journey analytics solutions continue to garner significant interest from organizations seeking to improve customer experience. Application leaders must develop an understanding of the desired outcomes and affected KPIs based on customer journey analysis before engaging prospective vendors.”Audelia Boker, Global VP Marketing at Glassbox said, “It’s important for us to be identified as a representative vendor in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Journey Analytics after being included in August 2018’s Hype Cycle for Customer Experience Analytics and Market Guide for Web and Mobile App Analytics, as we believe it strengthens our presence in this space. 2019 is all about finding new ways to automate and optimize digital customer journeys on web and mobile devices and Glassbox product roadmap thoroughly reflects this trend.”Gartner subscribers can access the research here: Gartner Market Guide for Digital Journey Analytics. , 6 February 2019.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About GlassboxGlassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile Customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile Customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced Customer experience, faster Customer disputes resolution, improved regulatory compliance and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox’s solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises mostly in the telecommunications and financial services and insurance industries and could cater to the needs of a wide range of verticals including healthcare, travel, hospitality and business services.



