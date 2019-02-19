Domain Name Stat Launches Big Data Platform for Proactively Gathering Domain Name Statistics

Detailed statistical reports allow professional users across sectors and locations to monitor domain name registrations and trends.

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Domain Name Stat, LLC announces the launch of Domain Name Stat, a big data platform that analyzes domain registrations’ patterns and produces statistical reports and data feeds for professionals in different fields. “We have one of the world’s largest domain databases. Data-driven individuals and organizations in need of statistical summaries about domain trends will find this source very helpful as part of their undertakings,” says Jonathan Zhang, CEO & founder of the company.Domain Name Stat parses a vast amount of records in the form of tables, graphs, summaries, and more. The statistical data allows users to grasp trends and market changes by observing domain registrations per top-level domain (TLD), registrar, and registrants’ country.The platform lays out domain registrations’ dynamics for generic, country, and new TLDs. TLDs’ statistics include the number and distribution of domains that are registered for every TLD type over a particular period. These reports provide an overview of the daily and monthly activities for the quantities of active registrations, pending deletes, and renewals, as well as additional domain updates and behaviors.Reports can be filtered per registrar, the number of TLDs that the entity works with, and other details such as the number of registered domains, global market share, and registered IDs assigned by ICANN.Reviewing domain by location enable users to check which countries have the highest share of registrations. Reports also include the number of TLDs the country works with, and domain name registrations by country, signed zones, and upcoming deletes.“While examining statistics, one can find out about the popularity of domain types, trends in domain registrations, removals, and renewed domains, as well as registrar-based categories all-in-one,” Jonathan says.Domain Name Stat claims that the platform is intended for various applications. Marketing researchers can obtain reports to gauge the conditions of emerging and fading business niches. They can view trends of new, transferred, or abandoned domain names.Security authorities can monitor domains to assess the likelihood of cyber issues. Professionals can also follow domain statistics to see if suspect registrations are on the rise, which can signify upcoming phishing attacks.Domainers can use the platform to understand the current domain activities for a given TLDs and evaluate the competitive position of other domain providers. They can also look out for domain selling opportunities by observing the numbers provided in the reports.For registrars, the statistics help detect which aspects of their services need improvements, for example, by comparing themselves with other registrars and their ability to attract particular types of registrants.Social scientists can use the platform to probe social and political phenomena focusing on country-based domains and gain insights about emerging contemporary issues.Additionally, Domain Name Stat is useful for creating analytics models as it allows to acquire statistical reports without requiring the expertise or resources necessary to aggregate vast domain data manually in-house.The company also provides access to a WHOIS database download service, which currently contains over 300 million active domains. The registration information is gathered from all top registrars like GoDaddy, Tucows, NameCheap, and others.Users who want to access the directory itself can do it directly on the website, and the data is available in various formats, including MYSQL, MYSQL dump or CSV file. The database is updated frequently, considering there are thousands of new domain registrations every day on average.“The insights within domain records are very valuable, and more businesses are coming to understand this. Domain names are inherently connected to websites and domain owners and working with a WHOIS database is, therefore, a practical way to keep track of who owns the web,” Jonathan says.“What’s more? Big data is everywhere, and it has the potential to transform businesses and offer a competitive edge to companies of all types and sizes. Domain Name Stat steps in right on time for those who do not have the means to process huge amounts of information and leverage big domain name data by themselves,” he adds.



