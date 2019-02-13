UPDATE: NEXUS SERVICES, INC KEEPS PRESSURE ON VIRGINIA LAWMAKERS, PRESSING ON WITH CAMPAIGN FOR TRANSPARENCY IN WAKE OF RAMPANT RACISIT BEHAVIOR

FEBRUARY 12, 2019 - VERONA, Va. – To the great disappoint of Nexus Services, Inc. and the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia, no lawmakers nor elected officials chose to deny past racial activity nor transparently respond to the people’s questions. The results of last week’s simple three-question survey from Nexus Services, Inc. to all house representatives, senators, cabinet members and Governor’s Office are sadly without a single response.

Because of this Nexus is pivoting to a strategy that puts the people in a position of power, and in charge of their own destiny. Rather than eliciting responses to questions from lawmakers, Nexus will be offering a reward to anyone who comes forward with proof that a Virginia lawmaker has ever behaved in a racist way, used a racial epithet or engaged in any lewd behavior not respecting the inherit worth and dignity of all people.

“We are saddened, but not altogether surprised, by our Virginia legislator’s choice of self-preservation over responding to three basic questions about whether they are racist,” said Mike Donovan, President of Nexus Services, “I feel like I am living a Saturday Night Live skit about the Virginia legislature. I fear that many more of our old, white legislators have engaged in this behavior than I would ever have thought. Since no one in our government is willing to answer the questions, Nexus will offer a reward to anyone with information about any Virginia elected official who has engaged in racist, sexist, or homophobic behavior.”

Rewards from $500 to $5,000 will be paid for information and evidence of racist conduct from Virginia legislators. A $5,000 reward will be given to anyone providing a photo of a legislator in blackface or any other offensive behavior.

Those who would like more information, or to anonymously report these types of behavior, are invited to visit the website www.HealVirginia.com to shine a spotlight on unacceptable activity, which deserves no place in our state government.

Nexus Services, Inc. is a leading provider of immigrant bail securitization and electronic monitoring. The organization funds Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc. as a part of its corporate giving to increase access to justice for disadvantaged people across the United States. http://www.nexushelps.com/



