NEXUS TO NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: SHAME ON YOU FOR DEFENDING HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES COMMITTED BY PRISON OFFICIALS

Nexus Services announces funding for civil litigation against the Hudson Correctional Facility and the New York Department of Corrections alleging abuses against a minor who has been brutally held in solitary confinement, violating the child’s constitutional rights. Nexus asks that the Attorney General stop defending prisons and guards who abuse constitutional rights, and instead tackle the inhumane issue of placing minor in solitary confinement, especially minors with serious mental illness.

WHAT:​Press Conference Announcing Lawsuit by Natalya Paykina on behalf of her

minor child E.L., Against Donna Lewin, Superintendent of Hudson Correctional Facility and Anthony J. Annucci, Acting Commissioner of the New York Department of Correction and Community Supervision, and others.



WHEN: ​Friday, February 22, 2019

​​1:00 PM EST

WHO: ​Natalya Paykina, on behalf of her minor child E.L.

Mike Donovan, President & CEO Nexus Services, Inc.

​Mario Williams, President Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc

Evan Ajin, Vice President of Operations, Nexus Services, Inc. (Spanish Speaking)

WHERE: ​40 Wall Street, New York, NY

In front of Office of the New York Attorney General

New York -- Natalya Paykina has filed a lawsuit and an Emergency Motion For Temporary

Restraining Order on behalf of minor son E.L., 17, who suffers from mental illness. E.L.was transferred to the Adolescent Offender Segregation Unit (“AOSU”) at Hudson Correctional Facility on Nov. 3, 2018. He has been held in solitary confinement for months, worse than convicted terrorists held at the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. “At Hudson Correctional Facility, E.L. sits alone in small, barren cells, which are smaller than a parking spot, for at least 18 hours each day,” the lawsuit said. “The hours he is allowed to have a recreational period he is made to sit in a chair held by leg irons.” "We at NDH are stunned that after New York City jails banned the practice of placing minors with mental illness in solitary confinement, and after the federal government banned this same conduct, that the State of New York would still engage in the most detrimental and inhuman correctional practice, carried out by State officials, known to our modern society. Our attorneys will litigate this matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.” said Mario Williams, President Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc

Nexus Services, which provides services and support for incarcerated individuals across the US, finds it “outrageous” that the NY Attorney General would even consider defending the human-rights abuses visited upon a minor child held in state custody. “The Attorney General of the State of New York is directly responsible for New York’s violent prison system, because the AG defends guards and facilities accused of harming inmates” said Nexus Services CEO Mike Donovan, “to even consider representing the State of New York prison system in this matter sends a clear message that the AGs office doesn’t care about vulnerable inmates being abused in the state prison system. Letitia James, the New York AG, will hopefully draw from her experiences as a public advocate to recognize the harm of inmate abuse and use her power to stop it. New York is known for running one of most vicious prison systems in the country and the Attorney General is responsible for these conditions for as long as they defend the abusers.”



Nexus Services, Inc. is a leading provider of immigrant bond securitization and of services provided to detained individuals. The organization funds Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc. as a part of its corporate giving plan to open access to justice for disadvantaged people across the United States. http://www.nexushelps.com/

Nexus Derechos Humanos. is a civil-rights law firm funded by Nexus Services Inc. Nexus Derechos Humanos is committed to holding public officials accountable for placing money or politics above the lives of human beings, protecting due-process rights, challenging government coercion and demanding justice and enforcement of hard-won civil rights. https://www.ndhlawyers.com

