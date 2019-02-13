XSurgical announces new international headquarters in Cambridge, MA

Gianluca DeNovi, CEO, XSurgical XSurgical headquarters

Cambridge, MA headquarters will serve as location where firm will build and market surgical robots which can be remotely controlled

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XSurgical, a firm which is developing and will bring tovmarket a remotely controlled surgical robot, today announced the opening of its new headquarters, located at 701 Concord Avenue in Cambridge, MA.

The XSurgical headquarters will house a laboratory for engineers to bring the third iteration of the surgical robot, the Gamma, to completion. The space will also provide a showroom for the previous iterations of the robot, the Alpha and Beta. Gianluca De Novi, Ph.D., has brought the Italian company to the United States to complete the technology development and bring the product to market.

XSurgical will develop and bring to market a remotely controlled surgical robot, which can be deployed in situations of disaster recovery, battlefield and travels into space. The surgical robot will be able to perform minimally invasive surgery, guided by surgeons from remote locations. The concept has received interest from key people at the Department of Defense. XSurgical is also working to develop the artificial intelligence to make subsequent robots fully autonomous.

Dr. De Novi's interest in computer-based surgery began with exploration of cutting edge technologies for graphic rendering and developing a complete virtual reality framework optimized for robotic surgery. He has additionally concentrated his research interests on physical simulation of soft tissues, creating new models and approaches optimized for haptic rendering. During his postdoctoral fellowship he focused his interests on other crucial aspects, such as real-time gesture analysis and task recognition and augmented reality. De Novi has been a scientific and strategic advisor at ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc. since May 2015 and served as a member of its Advisory Board since September 2014

“Cambridge is the perfect location for XSurgical bringing together the incredible talent from the universities and the entrepreneurial culture of the business community,” said De Novi. “As a company we will be focused on the crucial aspects of robotic surgery, such as real-time gesture analysis and task recognition and augmented reality.”

About XSurgical

XSurgical, based in Cambridge, MA, is a pioneer in the field of surgical robotics. The company holds numerous patents and has completed a number of presentations for the United States Department of Defense. XSurgical is now in the process of bringing to market a remotely guided surgical robot that has the potential to treat patients in places affected by natural disasters, on the military battlefield, and even potentially in space. The firm is selectively seeking several additional investors for a ground-floor opportunity. XSurgical is headquartered at 701 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA. To learn more, please contact info@xsurgicalrobotics.com.







