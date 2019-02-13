Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate announces merger with Rhode Island firm Gammons Realty

Merger paves way for expansion into Rhode Island market

We are looking forward to expanding our footprint into Rhode Island and thrilled to welcome Allen and the Gammons team to the Commonwealth family.” — George Patsio, Commonwealth Founding Partner

EAST GREENWICH, RI, USA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate (http://commonmoves.com) today announced a merger with a prominent Rhode Island real estate agency, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gammons Realty, which has served the entire state of Rhode Island, Southeastern MA and part of Connecticut since its founding in 2001.

The announcement was made by Commonwealth Founding Partner, George Patsio, and Gammons Realty founder, Allen B. Gammons, Jr. Under the terms of the partnership, the Gammons Realty team of 35 real estate professionals will remain with the new and merged entity. Gammons will also maintain an active role with the same dedicated staff. The business will continue to operate from its current headquarters at 461 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI and will now be known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate.

Gammons Realty founder Allen Gammons is a well-known and accomplished real estate leader in Rhode Island and the adjacent markets. A resident of East Greenwich, Gammons has been in real estate since 1992, and then started his independent brokerage in 2001. In 2005, he purchased the Prudential franchise for most of Rhode Island. In 2016, Gammons joined the world renowned, respected Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.

Over the years, Gammons has earned numerous awards as a top performer in real estate. He was named one of the top 100 Realtors in America by the National Association of Realtors and Realtor Magazine (2002 & 2003). He is the former president of the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Services (MLS) and is a founding member of several local charities. He is a past member of the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau of Rhode Island.

While serving as broker/owner of his firm, he said, he saw the potential to do more of what he does best: creating opportunities for agents and growing the business by focusing more on sales. “Our affiliation with Commonwealth and the extensive support, resources and training they provide will enable me to spend more time in the field using my talents to help create inventory for our agencies and brokers,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Commonwealth team and continuing to grow our business.”

George Patsio, Commonwealth Founding Partner, said, “Our company has experienced incredible growth with the support of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand. Gammons Realty has an excellent team of professionals in place with a proven track record of providing superior service. We are excited to bring additional resources to their sales associates, staff and clients and enhance the already exceptional level of service they provide to their marketplace,” he added. “We are looking forward to expanding our footprint into Rhode Island and thrilled to welcome Allen and the Gammons team to the Commonwealth family.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Boston-based Commonwealth, a full-service real estate brokerage, was founded in 2006 by a group of real estate industry leaders, dedicated to providing operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and delivering the best customer service experience to home buyers and sellers in the greater Boston area. Through its service, experience and guidance, Commonwealth has become one of the most trusted real estate companies in the marketplace. In 2018, the brokerage generated 1.5 billion in real estate sales volume. Commonwealth is currently number 1 in New England among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises in MA. They are also number 23 nationally and worldwide among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises. Visit www.commonmoves.com. Headquarters are at 12 Huron Drive, Natick, MA 01760.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was recognized as Real Estate Agency Brand of Year and Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. It was also honored for “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

