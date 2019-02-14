CabinetM Releases the Interactive Direct Mail Technology Stack for Teams Building Marketing Technology Stacks

The CabinetM Interactive Direct Mail Tech Stack includes over 175 products

Direct mail isn't often represented as a layer in MarTech stacks. This will change as more companies acquire technologies to target, track, and integrate it as component of multi-faceted campaigns.” — Anita Brearton, CEO

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetM Inc., the management and discovery platform for marketing operations teams, today announced it has released the Direct Mail Technology Stack , the second in a series of interactive Marketing Technology stacks designed to help marketers find the technology they need to support their marketing initiatives. Built by the CabinetM team with assistance from the USPS and Postalytics, the Direct Mail Technology Stack showcases more than 175 products that support the creation, personalization, distribution, and tracking of direct mail campaigns.“Direct mail technology has done the same thing for offline campaigns that other Marketing Technology (MarTech) has done for online campaigns – enable the coordination of messages to the same prospect across channels, make the creative process more efficient, and enable the impact of each channel to be measured,” said Gary Reblin, USPS VP of Product Innovation. “The even better news is that while most people ignore display ads, direct mail response rates are often 30X higher than display ads and 9X higher than email ads, so you have a better chance of making a sale.”“Because we tend to associate direct mail with offline marketing, we don’t often see direct mail represented as a layer in marketing technology stacks,” said Anita Brearton, CEO of CabinetM. “This will change as more companies acquire these technologies to better target, track, and integrate direct mail as a key component of integrated multi-faceted campaigns.”Like CabinetM’s first interactive stack, the Email Technology Stack , the Direct Mail Technology Stack resides within the CabinetM product directory and can be found on the Direct Mail category pages.About CabinetMCabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM Enterprise Marketing Technology Management platform enables full lifecycle support around digital tool discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 10,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built and are being managed on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com , @cabinetm1.



