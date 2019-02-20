Publication of Schenker's Futureproof Supply Chain

Cover of Futureproof Supply Chain Jason Schenker - Author of Futureproof Supply Chain

Jason Schenker has released a new book titled Futureproof Supply Chain: Planning for Disruption Risks and Opportunities in the Lifeline of the Global Economy.

The big idea of this book is that the supply chain has been at the forefront of technological changes in recent years and that it will continue to be so in the years ahead. ” — Jason Schenker

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute is excited to announce the publication of Jason Schenker 's new book, Futureproof Supply Chain : Planning for Disruption Risks and Opportunities in the Lifeline of the Global Economy.Futureproof Supply Chain includes a discussion of over 15 new and emerging disruptive developments for supply chain in the coming decade. These critical topics include an evaluation of supply chain as a leading industry of disruption - as well as new and emerging disruption risks and opportunities.Futureproof Supply Chain has been several years in the making as part of several major research and training projects of The Futurist Institute. The book's most critical topics include computational and data disruptions, last mile opportunities, economic risks, market risks, political risks, and staying futureproof."I wrote Futureproof Supply Chain to share my perspectives on how companies and individuals can be futureproof in the face of new and emerging supply chain disruptions. I am truly excited to share this exciting research from The Futurist Institute," noted Jason Schenker, who is the Chairman of The Futurist institute, the President of Prestige Economics, and the world's leading financial futurist."Supply chain is the lifeblood of the global economy. Awareness about supply chain has increased in recent years, and its importance will only increase in the future," Schenker added.You can order a copy of the book online here: https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B07M7Q1FR5/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_U_x_-RZyCbP9YK0WD Futureproof Supply Chain was published by Prestige Professional Publishing on 20 February 2019 and it includes original research from The Futurist Institute.



