US Tamils to UNHRC: Refer Sri Lankan War Crimes to ICC and UN Sponsored Referendum in North-East Sri Lanka

The UNHRC should recommend the UNSC to support a referendum in the northeast. Only a political solution can stop brutal oppression by the Sinhalese.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamils for Trump have written a letter UNHRC member states requesting that the matter of Sri Lankan War Crimes be referred to International Criminal Court (ICC) and to recommend the UN security Council to hold an UN Sponsored referendum in northeast Sri Lanka.

The following letter was sent to 47-member states of UNHRC:

To:

Member States of the UN Human Rights Council

Palais Wilson

52 rue des Pâquis

CH-1201 Geneva, Switzerland.

February 12, 2019

Re: Refer Sri Lankan War Crime to ICC and Need for Referendum and UN Peace Keeping Force

Your Excellency,

It has been ten years since the end of ethnic war in Sri Lankan between Sinhalese and Tamils. Despite Sri Lanka's promises to Ban Ki-Moon, nothing has happened. Tamils are still waiting for to justice. President Srirsena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe have repeated that no Sri Lankan military or any other political leadership who was involved in war crimes will be allowed to be punished by International authorities.

Sri Lankan history says that not one Sinhalese's criminal acts against Tamils in several government sponsored pogrom had been punished by Sri Lanka. Therefore, we want the UNHRC to help the Tamils by sending Sri Lankan war crimes to the ICC.

Tamils are suffering from Sinhalese dominance in the northeast. The Sinhalese are suffocating the Tamil economy by forcefully using Tamils’ farms and other facilities. Even Tamil landowners have to work for the Sinhalese military to to survive. Tamil’ culture, religion and the language are on the verge of destruction. The Sinhalese have installed Buddhist symbols all over the northeast. No one seems to be able to stop this.The Sri Lankan government is using military power to intimidate the Tamils who protest against any Sri Lankan government actions.

The military in the northeast is undertaking a campaign of violence among the Tamils by supplying dangerously addictive drugs or by encouraging drug dealers. It is destroying the our Tamil boys and girls and the future of the Tamils. The Sri Lankan Military is holding Tamil women and men as sex slaves in their camps. Many Tamil lands have been occupied by Sinhalese. It is part of the genocide and destruction of a race.

Also, Sri Lanka has refused share the political power for the last seventy years. The UNHRC should therefore recommend the UN security council to support a referendum in the northeast of Sri Lanka. Only a political solution can stop this widespread, brutal oppression by the Sinhalese.

We do not have a strong elected Tamil leader. These leaders are selfish, enjoying positions and perks from the government. These leaders are living in Colombo and want to please their Sinhalese friends in the capital. It makes them work against the wishes of the Tamil and instead work to satisfy the Sinhalese.

We hope and believe that UNHRC won’t ignore the Tamils’ suffering.

Yours sincerely,

Director

Tamils for Trump



