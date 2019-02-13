Solar Pumping Systems

Solar Water Pumps - Tripple Hydro & Energy

Tripple Hydro & Energy is Expanding its Solar Product Range. To be a specialist in in Solar Pumping Solutions doesn't mean you only focus on Water!!

Renewable Water Harvesting & Energy Solutions with a difference” — Hannes Moolman

GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLAR PUMP RANGE (Solar Pumps)

• Dc Solar Pumps – Deep Well and High Flow Options (Helical & Impeller)

• Multi-Flow Hybrid Pumps – DC and AC Input offering various flow options

• DC to AC Solar Conversion Systems – Easy DIY systems to convert any AC pump from .37kW to 11kW

• Custom Solar Pumping Solutions for any application, including Irrigation Systems

SOLAR FRAMES

• Ground Mounting Frames for any size project (Standard & Custom Options)

• Roof Mounting Frame Kits (Standard & Custom Options)

• Single Pole Mounting Frames (Fully Adjustable, Theft Resistant, Storms Resistant)

SOLAR PANELS

• Full Range of Renewsys solar modules available from 10W to 380W. (Multi Crystalline Silicone for superior

performance in High Temperature countries)

• Mono Crystalline and PERC technology options

SOLAR HOME POWER RANGE (Solar Systems)

• DIY Solar Systems (Off-Grid | Hybrid Combo’s)

• Domestic & Commercial Grid-Tie Solar Systems – (Expansion options to include battery backup systems)

• Superior Lithium-ion Batteries (New Product Range with ample stock in RSA)

• Custom Solutions

The products and services are available to end users and re-sellers in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. The products will be available via online ordering platforms with special access to installers and re-sellers that forms part of the Tripple Group Network. The company would be expanding its affiliate network as part of its expansion program planned for 2019.

All enquiries can be directed to Hannes Moolman with email address - info@tripplegroup.co.za

Solar Powered Pumping Solutions



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.