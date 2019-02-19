CBD –The Next Gold Rush Business. Secure It with the Next Generation Cannabis THC, CBD Testing Kits by TLC Lab Supply

Thin Layer Chromaography for testing cannabis THC, CBD,CBG and CBN in cannbis products and plant material Testing kits come in 3 sizes, refills available Easyto use quick accurate results

How Cannabis Testing Kits Will Help Make Testing Potency Easy & Accurate for plant or products made from plant material

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD – The Next Gold Rush Business! Secure It with the Next Generation Cannabis THC, CBD Testing Kits sold exclusively by TLC Lab SupplyTLC Lab Supply is the only company selling TLC Certified testing kits and products for the testing of cannabidiol cannabis in Medical and Reactional products for the industry. That pretty much describes the status of an entire industry – the makers of products containing cannabidiol, with CBD, THC, CBG and CBN. These compounds are added to everything from skin cream to ice cream, can be derived from hemp or marijuana and has been touted as a treatment for ailments ranging from anxiety to cancer. Marijuana is subject to a patchwork of state regulations. But the 2018 farm bill removed hemp from the list of controlled substances, opening the floodgates for hemp-derived products.TLC Lab Supply meets demands among varied cannabis business professionals for real-time and cost-effective cannabis potency testing. TLC Lab Supply, the makers of portable, lightweight and laboratory-quality cannabis potency testing kits that deliver cost-effective and faster CBD, THC testing in Cannabis solutions, debuts the next generation in potency test kits.TLC Lab Supply – Offering great way for Testing CBD, THC in Cannabis at Home or WorkOur Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) THC potency test kits are easy to use for consistent results. It is the latest edition of TLC Lab Supply’s line of chromatography-based potency testing kits that enables accurate measurement of THC, CBD, CBG and CBN within 30 minutes all in one test. Designed for the everyday potency-testing needs of cannabis growers, extract processors, research developers and dispensaries alike, this lightweight and easy-to-handle potency test kit is used to test potency in the process and drastically improve both the quality and consistency of cannabis products and plant materials.How Cannabis Testing Kits Will Help Make Testing Potency Easy & Accurate?Our cannabis testing kits are in full compliance with the WHO (World Health Organization) concerning the safety and quality of medicinal plant materials (WHO/PHARM/92.559) cGMP-compliant and U.S. Pharmacopoeia Convention Certified USP’s drug standards which are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada approved, used worldwide for years.This ensures that TLC Lab Supply has become a pioneer in manufacturing and supplying the world-class and certified (TLC) Thin Layer Chromatography potency test kits. Buying our cannabis test kits make sure that you are working with a proven testing procedure used for years by many countries and governments for the testing of all types of drugs with consistent results.We have developed the next generation potency test kits to work on plant materials as well as oils, edibles, and tinctures. Any substance with more than 1% of cannabinoid will be identified on our TLC plate – a great CBD & THC potency testing kit for many types of cannabis products and plant materials.The ease of using makes our THC test kits the best choice for testing many substances in cannabis flawlessly and affordable. Seeing the manifold benefits of our CBD testing kits, Hemp growers use the kits to make sure they are in the state guidelines with less than 1% THC in their products, these kits will show a blank spot on the TLC plates were the THC marker would be showing when less than 1% while still giving accurate CBD results. Again current California laws regarding cannabis product testing suggested using our potency test kits (TLC) for various testing needs in their current state laws.Many clients have opened up labs for testing cannabis in their state or country without GC or HPLC machines with great success. In addition, our testing kits are used extensively for third-party testing’s as well.Check out what the 2018 California Cannabis testing laws say about TLC testing here: https://bit.ly/2TBBOog About TLC Lab SupplyTLC Lab Supply has created a shift in the cannabis industry by adopting FDA-approved technology currently in use in the pharmaceutical industry to test potency in marijuana with a high degree of accuracy consistently and affordability. Depending on the application, the potency testing kits from TLC Lab Supply can replace or augment current testing methods which are expensive and often insufficient due to the inherent drawbacks of testing small sample lots and mixed results from lab to lab due to no current government standard testing laws.Consumers, business owners, and regulators are demanding quicker and more accurate testing solutions, and TLC Lab Supply provides a significant component to improving this industry-wide challenge. For more info; contact us soon!Contact DetailsTLC Lab Supply1750 Delta Waters Rd. Medford Oregon, U.S.ACurrently our on line store shopping is availableWebsite: www.thctestkits.com Email: thctestkits@gmail.com

Istructional vidoe on how our test kits work



