THE SOCIETY FOR WORLDWIDE MEDICAL EXCHANGE WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DR. ALFONSO NEGRI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Worldwide Medical Exchange SWME ) Board of Directors and staff announced today the selection of their new Executive Director, Dr. Alfonso Negri, to the organization. Dr. Negri succeeds former Executive Director Hans Schenk.Dr. Negri is an accomplished physician who has been involved in the complex evolution of CME in both the E.U and the U.S. since 1999. He founded the CME process in Italy and has closely watched the development of parallel CME processes in other European countries. Dr. Negri was a member of several commissions of the Italian Federation of Medical Societies and established the first CME accredited event in Italy, the National Pneumology Congress, a landmark in CME history.Dr. Negri is currently a Foreign Committee Member at the Italian Federation of Medical Societies, Board Member at The Global Alliance for Medical Education, and Secretary General of the Rome CME-CPD Group, an international group of experts in the field of Continuing Medical Education/Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD), bridging national boundaries to build common ground among accreditation systems around the world. Correspondingly, he is a member of several accreditation committees of international medical societies and associations. As per his background and experience, all SWME educational activities are guaranteed the highest ethical standards complying with both international and local regulations.A new direction:Dr. Negri aims to refocus on the core values of the SWME, emphasizing funding of continuing medical education for doctors addressing the needs of medically underserved populations around the world. The SWME’s Grants & Scholarships Program assists communities worldwide through the support and continued professional development of their physicians leading to a better, safer, healthier world.All inquiries should be directed to Patricia Andrade, Communications Committee Chair at the Society for Worldwide Medical Exchange, pandrade@worldwidemedicalexchange.org.###The Society for Worldwide Medical Exchange (SWME) is an international non-profit organization uniting doctors around the world to advance global health through continuing medical education. Recognizing health as a fundamental human right, SWME works to strengthen health care delivery in developing communities by breaking down barriers to quality medical education. SWME believes that if we act as a united global medical community, together we can fight diseases, develop cures and save lives. www.worldwidemedicalexchange.org



