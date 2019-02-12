Dreams Do Come True in the MotorCrush® 100K Sweepstakes

Long time Andy Lally fan becomes third monthly drawing winner in MotorCrush Sweepstakes, giving him the opportunity to live his dream of driving like a pro.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Smallacombe of Scranton, PA has been named the third monthly drawing winner of the MotorCrush 100K Sweepstakes—giving him the opportunity to fulfill his dream of learning to drive a race car from his favorite professional IMSA driver: Andy Lally.

“I didn’t think learning to drive like the pros was in the cards for me, this is the most amazing karmic twist of fate,” said Smallacombe, who had previously signed up to participate in a well-known driving school program, but lost his chance when the driving school experienced difficulties and was unable to run the event.

“It’s such an honor to have the opportunity to join Andy [Lally] at the track and learn from one of the best race car drivers in the industry!” remarked Smallacombe.

Smallacombe, a high school earth and space science teacher, is a huge fan of racing and has instilled that same love in his young son.

“Andy has been [my son’s] favorite ever since he started going to races at one-year old! Last time we saw Andy at a race he remembered my son’s name and everything! He’s a great guy and I am just thrilled to spend a day at the track with him.”

Smallacombe earned his sweepstakes points by liking modded and unique cars and connecting with many other enthusiasts on the app. He will join previous winners: Jesse Holman and Ben Maurer, along with three other soon-to-be selected winners, at an exclusive track day with Andy Lally. Additional track day winners will be announced each month. The grand prize winner of the modded Nissan GT-R will be selected May 2019.

