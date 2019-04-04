YouTuber Wins MotorCrush’s® Exclusive Track Day with Andy Lally

YouTuber known for car reviews and install how-tos wins exclusive Track Day with IMSA pro Andy Lally as MotorCrush app reaches 200K users.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Mumford of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina has been named the fourth monthly drawing winner of the MotorCrush 100K Sweepstakes. Mumford, an active member of the car scene, has been an avid MotorCrush user since the app made its debut.

“I have been on MotorCrush since the beginning, so I’ve seen how much it has grown in the number of people and features.” Mumford said. “I use MotorCrush to find events and see what everyone else is doing to their cars. I also advertise my channels in my bio.”

Mumford has been involved in the car community since receiving his first car at 15. He has an impressive following on his Instagram, establishing himself as a public figure with over 28K followers. His YouTube channel, "Nasty 2SS" is where he posts track videos, car reviews, car show experiences, and install how-tos enjoyed by over 5,000 subscribers—with his 2015 Chevrolet SS Camaro at the center.

“I can’t wait to meet all our winners, but to know Jeremy was one of the first people to download MotorCrush makes picking him even more special,” said ALIVE Founder and Professional IMSA Driver, Andy Lally. “MotorCrush has exploded, and it’s thanks to our users, especially users like him who have a voice in the community, who have been advocates for the app. It’s awesome.”

MotorCrush has been growing, and growing quickly. The team reports that since the start of the 100K Sweepstakes, MotorCrush has almost doubled its number of downloads—that’s nearly 100,000 new users in just four months. Enthusiasts like Mumford and the previous Monthly Drawing winners are the true catalysts behind MotorCrush and its growth—using the young platform to propel both the app and their own passions.

For Mumford, his passion lies in the upgrades he puts into his Camaro. He credits many of the builds listed in his MotorCrush profile to his impressive list of sponsors—sponsors that celebrate American Muscle. He will join previous winners: Bruce Smallacomb, Jesse Holman and Ben Maurer, along with two other soon-to-be selected winners, at an exclusive track day with Andy Lally.

“I knew of Andy Lally before I found out I’d won, but my boss is a huge fan and is super jealous.” Mumford said. “I’ve never been on a track before, let alone with a pro, so I’m both excited and a bit nervous. My recent builds have been geared toward prepping my ride for a road course, so winning this drawing feels like fate.”

There are still two months remaining in the 100K Sweepstakes, with two Track Day winners yet to be selected. The grand-prize winner of the modded Nissan GT-R will be selected May 2019.

MotorCrush 100K Sweepstakes: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Terms, restrictions and conditions apply. See Official Rules for details. MotorCrush is available for free download on both the App and Google Play stores.

MotorCrush 3 is the patent-pending must-have app for motoring enthusiasts. Built by the automotive and motorsport experts at Andy Lally ALIVE®, MotorCrush 3 lets the modern car, truck, or bike enthusiast set up their digital garage and connect in real time to one another. Plus, they'll find events, businesses, buyers, sellers, private meets, clubs, and more—all on the app.

Andy Lally ALIVE is a digital marketing and technology, products and services business in the automotive and motorsports enthusiast space. ALIVE's vision is to fuel the automotive and motorsports industry through the development of robust products and services that engage businesses and consumers through a valuable network of data generating tools, systems, and content that encourage sharing, community, and connectedness.



