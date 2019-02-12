NodeSwap Announces a Strategic Alliance with NODE40

Brings Industry-Leading Masternode Hosting Services to First Ever Staking as a Service Marketplace

., SINGAPORE, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NodeSwap Pte. Ltd. (“NodeSwap”), a Singapore Staking as a Service company, today announced a strategic alliance with New York based NODE40 , bringing its secure Masternode hosting and cryptocurrency cost basis services to NodeSwap customers.As part of the agreement, NODE40 founders and crypto-industry pioneers, Perry Woodin and Sean Ryan will be joining the NodeSwap Board as Senior Advisors. They bring their market-tested hosting services for Dash Masternodes and other incentivized tokens, as well as a wealth of experience in financial regulatory applications for cryptocurrencies in the United States.NodeSwap is an early stage crypto project, founded by Raphael Tant and Vincent Birot, veterans of the Asian crypto and financial markets with a deep pedigree in technology development and jurisdictional expertise across the region.NodeSwap is creating a derivative marketplace for incentivized nodes by tokenizing blockchain infrastructure (nodes), allowing users to realize stable and high ROI. This broad market includes slotted partial ownership of nodes, reducing the investment barrier for retail consumers and accredited investors alike.“Our vision at NodeSwap was to add a complementary service on top of the staking-as-a-service applications stack,” explained Raphael Tant, Nodeswap CEO. “ With Perry and Sean on board as advisors, and with their deep experience hosting Masternodes, we have made a giant step forward actualizing our unique business model marketing Masternode shares.”By tokenizing blockchain nodes, NodeSwap is able to offer its customers access to a new class of blockchain assets with the liquidity accessible on popular exchanges.“So many of today’s second generation currencies are designed with an incentivization model and NodeSwap has identified a new market where participants trade pieces of blockchain infrastructure that provide returns in the form of dividends independent of price volatility”, added Perry Woodin, NODE40 CEO. “It’s a great project and Sean and I are excited to be a part of it as advisors and strategic partners.”The NodeSwap project is scheduled to be launched in the first half of this year.For information on the team and the project, please visit www.nodeswap.io . For additional information please contact us at press@nodeswap.io or message us directly on Telegram.###About NodeSwapNodeSwap is a Staking as a Service company, tokenizing blockchain nodes that are issuing coins accordingly to their consensus model. Those tokens can be traded on the NodeSwap’s exchange, ensuring more liquidity for those protocols through a friendly interface allowing users to create diversified portfolios and manage their rewards ratio.About NODE40NODE40 is a financial services provider for individuals and businesses that have interacted with cryptocurrency. Their flagship product, Balance, is a robust cryptocurrency tax calculation software that integrates directly with major cryptocurrency exchanges and custodial wallets. Members of the blockchain community transacting in, trading, or mining digital currency, have triggered taxable events and may be unaware of how to properly disclose these transactions to the government.



