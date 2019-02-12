Investors Bank Presents “Win Like A Devil” Ticket Sweepstakes

Investors Bank encourages all fans, 18 and older, to enter the free, Wine Like A Devil ticket sweepstakes.

Everyone has a chance to enter and win tickets to a New Jersey Devils home game by visiting one of 30 participating Investors Bank branches on February 16.

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC)

SHORT HILS , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calling all New Jersey Devils fans – here is an opportunity to enter the Win Like A Devil ticket sweepstakes at Investors Bank branches on Saturday, February 16. Winners will receive tickets to attend and support the Devils during an upcoming 2018-19 regular season game at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Just think about going to the game as an honored Devils fan!All a lucky fan needs to do is visit one of the 30 participating Investors Bank branches. See below for a complete listing of the participating branches. Investors Bank, a Presenting Sponsor of the New Jersey Devils, is encouraging all fans, 18 and older, to enter the free, Win Like A Devil ticket sweepstakes. You don’t need to be an Investors Bank customer to enter the sweepstakesThe banking team at each of Investors Bank’s 30 area branches is ready to welcome fans. They can quickly explain the ticket sweepstakes rules and help each person enter the sweepstakes. Fans may only enter once for a chance to win. A winner will be selected at each branch.While visiting participating branch locations, fans are encouraged to sign up for the New Jersey Devils Checking Account, which enables Investors Bank’s clients to show their team pride each time they use their New Jersey Devils-branded debit cards or checks. The account comes with many great benefits including exclusive fan offers.Investors Bank is the Official Bank of the Prudential Center and the New Jersey Devils.Visit the Investors Bank website ( www.investorsbank.com ) to check the address and hours of operation for each participating branch. Keep in mind that most branches close at 1 PM on Saturday.Participating BranchesWin Like A Devil Sweepstakes 2/16/2019AvenelBayonneBloomfieldBrickCedar GroveCliftonEast RutherfordFort LeeGarfieldHackensackHobokenKearnyNewark-Chestnut StreetNewark - Lafayette StreetLivingston PlazaMatawanMiddletownMillburnMorganvilleMorristownPoint PleasantRed BankSuccasunnaSpring Lake HeightsSpringfield- Morris AvenueUnion-Stuyvestant AvenueVeronaWallWest CaldwellWoodbridgeAbout Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $25 billion in assets and a network of 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing LenderInvestors Bank’s website is www.myinvestorsbank.com , and the Bank can be followed on Facebook and Twitter.About the New Jersey DevilsThe New Jersey Devils are part of the National Hockey League, which has 31 teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, the Devils are currently in their 36th season in the Garden State. During that period, the Devils won three Stanley Cup Championships in 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at www.NewJerseyDevils.com , on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.About Prudential CenterPrudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, NewJersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program, and more than 175 concerts, family shows and special events each year. The arena is also home to the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, which opened its doors to the public on October 2017. The 8,200-square-foot experience marks the first GRAMMY Museum outpost on the East Coast and features a dynamic combination of educational programming and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a spotlight on legendary GRAMMY winners from New Jersey. Ranked No. 8 and No. 6 in the United States by Venues Now and Pollstar, the Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the industry today and welcomes over two million guests annually. For more information on the Prudential Center, visit PruCenter.com and follow the arena on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PruCenter. The Prudential Center is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.