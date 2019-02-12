Experienced NASA SEWP V Technology Contractor Celebrates 5 Successful Years

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

Leading technology resources for public procurement contracts Ace Computers and Ace Technology Partners each holds a NASA SEWP V contract.

Among the many advantages experience gives us are the most efficient procurement process and the best overall value.” — Ace Computers CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, ILL. , U.S., February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affiliates Ace Computers and Ace Technology Partners, both leading technology resources for public procurement contracts, each holds a prestigious NASA SEWP V contract. Both companies are heading into their fifth successful year on this contract.

The companies’ CEO John Samborski said, “While the SEWP contracts were awarded in 2014, we have actually been working with government agencies for more than 35 years. Among the many advantages this gives us are the most efficient procurement process and the best overall value.”

SEWP V is a multi-award government purchasing vehicle for commercial IT products and product- based services that runs through 2024. All federal agencies and their contractors can place orders through SEWP V, which is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.

J.C. Technology, Inc./Ace Computers holds Group A contract NNG15SC01B. Ace Technology Partners, a woman-owned small business, holds Group C contract NNG15SC58B, which is earmarked for resellers that are small businesses. Items within the scope of SEWP V include:

• Desktop computers and laptops

• High performance servers and database servers

• Mass storage and network devices

• Advanced video and visualization solutions

• Computer support devices

• Security systems and tools

• Audio-visual systems

• Telecommunications

• Sensors

• Health IT

• Cost-per-copy multi-function printers

• Warranty and maintenance

• Implementation and installation

• Product-based training

• Product-based engineering services, etc.

SEWP V contract holder selection criteria include; industry experience, a proven track record of successfully working with the federal government; product quality; strong, leading-edge technological solutions; competitive pricing; a comprehensive contract/quality management plan; certification to specific ISO standards, and the ability to fulfill large orders.

The SEWP Program Office manages a suite of government-wide IT products and services contracts that enable NASA and all federal agencies to achieve their missions and strategic initiatives by providing streamlined access to critical technologies and solutions. The program offers innovative procurement processes, premier customer service and outreach, acquisition insight, and partnership with government entities and industry.

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers and Ace Technology Partners are among the most respected technology providers in the world. The companies have a stellar record of outstanding customer service, on-time delivery product quality and aggressive pricing. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Other contracts include GSA, CCS-2, NETCENTS 2 and NASPO. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers/Ace Technology Partners, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900. Visit www.acecomputers.com www.http://www.acetechpartners.com.



