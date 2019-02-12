Auto/Mate Expands Sales & Marketing Teams; Alan Heaton Promoted to Vice President, Sales

This past year has been fast-paced and exciting with many new opportunities and changes” — Alan Heaton, Vice President of Sales, Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate announced today it has re-structured and expanded its sales and marketing teams. Alan Heaton, former National Sales Manager, has been promoted to vice president, sales. Michael Siomacco, former regional sales manager, is now East Coast district sales manager and John Everhart, former regional sales manager, is now West Coast district sales manager.In his new role, Heaton will be responsible for growing and optimizing Auto/Mate's sales force. Currently he is actively recruiting in the mid-Atlantic region and in northern California. Auto/Mate is also hiring new customer success managers, responsible for handling inside sales to current customers."We need to create more bandwidth in response to the growing demand for our dealership management system," said Heaton. "This past year has been fast-paced and exciting with many new opportunities and changes."In Auto/Mate's marketing department, Patrick Reilly was also promoted, although he retains his title of Head of Marketing. Reilly has developed and oversees Auto/Mate's corporate marketing strategy, currently being fulfilled by an expanding marketing team.For more information about Auto/Mate, visit www.automate.com About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



