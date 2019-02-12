Registration opens for SMi’s 5th annual Close Air Support Conference

SMi Reports: SMi’s 5th annual Close Air Support conference is returning to London, UK on the 5th and 6th of June 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s two-day conference on Close Air Support is set to host an international gathering of military officials, agencies, and industry experts, to discuss the vital importance of Close Air Support (CAS) capabilities and allied interoperability. The industry-leading event continues to provide an excellent platform for the advancement of CAS ventures, both in the air and on land, continually striving to bridge the gap as increased agility, interoperability, and combat effectiveness develop at an exponential rate.Delegates will benefit from hearing leading military expert speakers from the US, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and many more, as they showcase the latest technological developments in the CAS domain, as well as recent advancements made in the field that aim to enhance combat effectiveness whilst increasing connectivity.This year’s 5th annual event will aim to provide relevant mission updates from real-time operations , as well as in-depth discussions on key areas of interest which include; international programme updates, digitally aided CAS, joint fire delivery and targeting, command and control, JTAC training and operations, CAS platform updates and avionics, and much more. Featured expert speakers include: Major General David San Clemente, Assistant to the Commander, Air Force Special Operations Command, US Air Force; Group Captain Blythe Crawford, Commander RAF Leeming, RAF; Colonel Michael T Rawls, Commander 435TH AGOW, US Air Force; Colonel Peter L. McArdle, VMX-1 Commanding Officer, USMC; Wing Commander Jason Wells, SO1 Equipment Capability, Joint Air Land Organisation, UK MoD.Delegates who attend the conference can: gain updates on strategic partners' respective CAS programmes and the work of leading industry OEMs; deliberate key requirements for targeting, processing, and delivery of close air support; network with and build co-operation between strategic partners and educate industry on the unique needs of the operator and end user.The event brochure will soon be released on the event website with the full program of presentations and speaker line-up. For more information and to register online, please visit http://www.closeair-support.com/EIN There is an early bird available for this conference: attendees will save £400 if they book by the 29th March, £200 if they book by 30th April, and £100 if they book by May 31st.-- END --5TH ANNUAL CLOSE AIR SUPPORT CONFERENCE5th – 6th JUNE 2019, London, UKAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



