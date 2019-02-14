SpinCar Announces Two New Executive Hires to Support Accelerating Company Growth

Sasa Zorovic Joins as COO/CFO and John Pas Joins as SVP, Business Development

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpinCar , the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software, announced today that it has hired Sasa Zorovic as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, while also adding John Pas as SVP, Business Development. Zorovic and Pas join SpinCar at a time of rapid growth for the company, and their appointments follow the Company’s recent $22 million growth equity announcement Sasa Zorovic, SpinCar’s new COO/CFO, is a seasoned finance and operations executive whose career has spanned the gamut from entrepreneur and Wall Street technology analyst to leadership positions at venture-backed tech start-ups and publicly-traded companies. Prior to SpinCar, Zorovic served as COO and CFO at V12, a leading provider of marketing data and technology solutions. In addition, he has held leadership roles at PTC, a publicly-traded global technology company, and Bloomberg L.P. Previously, Zorovic led equity research coverage of enterprise software, cloud computing, digital media and online advertising for several leading investment management firms. He holds an AB in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University, as well as MBA and PhD degrees from Stanford University.John Pas, SpinCar’s new SVP of Business Development, is responsible for managing and expanding the Company’s growing list of partnerships with leading automotive OEMs, dealer groups and channel partners. Pas is an accomplished global business development executive who brings more than 20 years of automotive industry experience to his new role. He comes to SpinCar from AutoData Solutions, where he managed global client services as well as key client relationships for this leading provider of automotive vehicle data. Previously he was a National Account Executive at AutoTrader.com, and he also managed automotive client relationships for a variety of digital marketing services providers. Pas holds a BS degree from Oakland University.“As more and more auto retailers and manufacturers recognize the need to transform their marketing capabilities to meet the demands of today’s digital consumer, SpinCar is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-founder and CEO. “Sasa and John bring years of experience and deep functional expertise to our executive team as we scale the organization and navigate the next phase of our evolution. We are thrilled to welcome them and look forward to their contributions as we continue to deliver innovative digital merchandising technologies and the highest levels of service to our clients.”SpinCar’s digital automotive merchandising platform leverages advanced 360° WalkAround® technology and proprietary behavioral data to reinvent the way in which dealers, OEMs, and third-party automotive marketplaces engage with car shoppers. The platform transforms static online merchandising content into immersive, VR-enabled experiences. By capturing precise vehicle and feature interaction data in real-time, SpinCar enables dealers to personalize every consumer touch point based on the specific needs and interests of individual shoppers.About SpinCar:SpinCar offers automotive dealers, OEMs and online marketplaces the industry’s most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising. The company’s 360° WalkAround® technology builds trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar’s proprietary shopper behavioral data and VINtelligent® Retargeting solution enable dealers to deliver hyperpersonalized interactions across the entire car shopping journey. To date, more than 190 million virtual WalkArounds have been experienced by car shoppers across 15 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.



