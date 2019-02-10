Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Announced Its Titanium Real Estate Network 2019 Lunar New Year Celebration

2019 Titanium Real Estate Network Chinese New Year Luncheon on Feb 6th, 2019

ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, the leading real estate company, announced their celebration of the Titanium Real Estate Network 2019 Lunar New Year. The said event was held on February 7, 2019, at the Capital Seafood in Arcadia, California.

The team stated that they value the importance of Titanium Real Estate Network’s community engagement. The company is situated in the heart of San Gabriel Valley which is among North America’s biggest Chinese communities. With that, they have decided to join the latter festivity in the community. As the leading real estate company in today’s modern era, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team always aims to give back to the community. It is also one of their main visions in conducting their business to show how thankful they are for the support that they get from their thousands of customers.

The Titanium Real Estate Network 2019 Lunar New Year celebration has about 60 people who attend their luncheon. The event was participated by the company’s agents, staff members, vendor partners, as well as community leaders in the area including Sandy Rosco of San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce.

The Team NuVision desires to participate in community activities to reach out with their aspiring clients. They also want to open vast opportunities for aspiring real estate agents and potential home sellers and buyers.

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team offers excellent service for their clients. The team doesn’t want to lose the respect and trust of their clients. With that, they maintain to implement their holistic approach and techniques to serve the best for their clients. The company has a team of very helpful, responsible, and dedicated to serve people for their needs.

The satisfaction of their clients is the primary goal of the Titanium Real Estate Network. They make sure that their work strategies are effective to meet or even exceed the expectations of their customers. They have the best knowledge and skills to offer their clients fast and easy transactions for their home selling and buying projects.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is one of the most trusted real estate companies today. Spearheaded by a great leader Rudy Kusuma, the company successfully established a solid reputation in public. They continue to serve people with their real estate needs in the best possible manner.

The company is an authorized real estate company. With them, people are free from scams, forgery, and other fake transactions. They always ensure the satisfaction of their clients by providing them with premium quality service. They have a passionate team that makes their clients comfortable in working with them.

For more details about Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, visit their site at www.titaniumrealestatenetwork.com or email them at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





