Victorious Valentine's Celebration Over Samsung's Use of Hope for Children - Cancelled

Valentine's Day is Approaching - Give a Gift to Hope for Children Foundation and Receive a Certificate to Honor Your Loved One

Valentine's Day is approaching. We ask for your financial gift of love, expressed generously by donating to Hope for Children Foundation. We are recovering financially from the past five years...

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Kirby Rasmussen is the Co-Founder of Hope for Children Foundation and said, “Hope for Children Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit children's charity organization founded for the prevention of cruelty to children, has prevailed in its lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. Cancellation Number 9205811 in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The U.S. Trademark Registration Number 5,409,810 was awarded to Hope for Children Foundation.” Samsung, is a Korean-based company, and temporarily used part of its name Hope for Children, as part of an overall marketing scheme.

Hope for Children Foundation, reclaimed its name in the Trademark Office in an Order. Mrs. Rasmussen stated, “The U.S. Trademark Appeals Board Order concluded: The petition for cancellation is sustained on the ground of likelihood of confusion in connection with Respondent’s International Class 36 services. Registration No. 4132441 shall be partially cancelled in due course. Hope for Children Foundation, is steadfast in its resolve to defend its name, mission and purpose in the face of all unjust opposition.”

Patricia explained, “The unfortunate four-year battle against Samsung expended much of our time and resources. Shortly after Hope for Children Foundation prevailed in the U. S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board Office, attacks continued against Hope for Children Foundation. Several other entities are tricking the public by advertising and using our name, raising funds without our permission, and keeping the funds. Also, our Website was hacked, with attempts to destroy it. Our Website traffic was misdirected to other unauthorized Websites, along with other shocking and bad activities.”

Patricia reminded us, “Valentine’s Day is approaching. We ask for your financial gift of love, expressed generously by donating to Hope for Children Foundation. We are recovering financially from the past five years of various unjustified attacks. Your donation will make a big difference in the lives of so many children across America.”

Valentine’s Day represents a time to really show those you love how deeply you care for them. This time is so much more than just flowers or giving chocolates. It's a time to reflect and appreciate the ones you love in life, and more importantly to thank them for being next to you through the thick and the thin, ups and downs of life. This could be your spouse, significant other, best friend, a family member, neighbor, school, church or work colleague.

The tricky part to Valentine's Day is picking out the right gift. The gift as you know does not have to be store bought. Some of the most meaningful gifts are hand-made as well as the Valentine’s card you might give. When you wonder about the right gift to give, let’s turn to the philosophy that your gift should reflect the person who is receiving the gift. There is a gift that suits pretty much everyone. For those who like to live life to the fullest, a gift of an experience, such as a spa retreat, a fun cooking class, an art class, or even off the beaten path tour of the countryside, rather than a traditional gift, is a winner. And if the person you're gifting is true to the Valentine's Day tradition; a beautiful floral bouquet and/or chocolate can do no harm.

Allow us to share a loving heartfelt time with those we love at the Hope for Children Foundation Gala just one and a half months ago. View:

This video helps one understand how to become more involved with the magic of loving and celebrating the precious lives of children and families across the United States. You are invited to join the celebration!”

Patricia happily remarked, “We hope this helps you get started with your Valentine's Day plans. Hope for Children Foundation sincerely hopes you have a loving and memorable time with your loved ones. Happy Valentine’s Day! On behalf of the children and adults served by 'Hope for Children Foundation's' board of directors, staff, volunteers and supporters, a huge THANK YOU is extended to you for your possible new commitment, ongoing support and involvement. Thank you for helping vulnerable, innocent, and precious children! All children deserve to be loved, nurtured, and cared for daily!”

Every year more than 3.6 million referrals are made to child protection agencies involving more than 6.6 million children in the United States. Together, with your support, child abuse issues can be brought to the attention of tens of thousands more stakeholders who have the capacity to work together toward protecting all children in this nation.

About Hope for Children Foundation

Hope for Children Foundation, is an acknowledged leader in America working diligently to provide a better and safer environment for children, their families, and you. Since 1998, its staff and volunteers have helped children throughout the United States by facilitating widespread access to legal, medical, and mental health experts intended for appropriate resources to be made available to child victims and their families. Its staff, board of directors, volunteers, and supporters are working carefully to create a cultural safety net for children at risk through extensive awareness campaigns, education, training, job preparation, and public/private resources.

Hope for Children Foundation educates the general public, families, federal and state first responders by identifying and filling critical voids that threaten the well-being of children who are at risk of falling through the cracks of the legal system. Living an abuse-free life is more than a hope or a dream – it is a child’s right.

The training programs significantly impact people in each state of this nation through the power of the Internet. Hope for Children Foundation training videos are posted on its Website and are free to access. The online video presence is intended to help train citizens throughout the nation about taking steps to better protect children and adults. See this link for training videos: https://www.hopeforchildrenfoundation.org/members-2/training-videos/

For further information and/or to sign up for the free Hope for Children Foundation Newsletter, please visit https://www.hopeforchildrenfoundation.org.



