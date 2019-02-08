BANYAN CAY PROJECT IS RECEIVING I-526 APPROVALS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Immigration Group, LLC (“AIG”) a leading EB5 Regional Center, headquartered in New York, NY today announced that their Banyan Cay Resort Project located in West Palm Beach Florida, is receiving I-526 Approvals for individuals who have invested in this project.Back in November of 2018, the project received the I-924 Approval from USCIS and now the I-526’s are following.“We are very proud of the Banyan Cay Resort Project, and our team and partners involved in putting this project together. Banyan Cay is a superior project in the EB5 market, with a safe EB5 investment structure.” said David Finkelstein the Founder and CEO of AIG.Banyan Cay has been under construction with most of the structures already built and jobs already created. The golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus has been opened and operational since November 2017. The hotel superstructure is being built with the first and second floor already completed. The clubhouse has been built and opening this month. The Sobel houses have built their model homes and are selling very well.“The teams involved building this project are professional, successful and highly regarded in the industry such as Jack Nicklaus, Noble House Hotels and Resorts, Jacob Companies, SobelCo and so on. Banyan Cay is definitely a project we are proud of.” said Qendrese Sadriu-Rrustemi, the Managing Director of AIG.EB5 is the easiest and fastest way to become a U.S. Citizen and David Finkelstein has been instrumental in creating safe financial structures for EB5 projects since 2007. The team at AIG is nationally known for their experience and expertise in both EB5 and Real Estate in the United States.For more information about American Immigration Group, visit its website at www.eb5aig.net For more information on Banyan Cay please click here



