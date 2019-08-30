AIG PRESENTS EB-5 INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS TO KOREAN INVESTORS

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Immigration Group, LLC (“AIG”) a leading EB5 Regional Center, headquartered in New York, is pleased to present EB-5 Investment solutions to Korean investors seeking to obtain Permanent Residency in the U.S.“American Immigration Group is expanding to yet another market and we are very excited to start our presence there” said Qendrese Sadriu-Rrustemi, the Managing Director of American Immigration Group. AIG team will be hosting two events to present all areas of the EB-5 program. The first event will take place in Seoul on September 4th in Grand Intercontinental Parnas, and the other event will be held in Busan on September 5th, 2019 in Bexco Convention Hall Room.The EB-5 visa is the fastest and easiest way of obtaining a U.S. Green Card for foreign nationals. The EB-5 program offers foreign nationals and their spouses and any unmarried children under age 21 the ability to obtain a U.S. Green Card by investing a minimum of $500,000 in a qualified EB-5 Project in the U.S.A. that creates and retains a minimum of 10 jobs for U.S. Citizens or Residents.American Immigration Group has the safest EB-5 structures for their investors and only offers qualified and safe investment options.To register for one of the events please click on the link here For more information about American Immigration Group, visit its website at www.eb5aig.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.