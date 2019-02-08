Celebrating Women of Achievement with Funding Service for B-Day Trips to Paris

We Help Women Fund the Trips that Change their Life for Good Want to fund gift a special trip? We help family and friends www.SeetheWorldforGood.com We're Helping Fund Your Vacations for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good based in Santa Monica is launching ' Celebrate B-Day in Paris ' a high purpose collaborative travel funding service to help 10 year nonprofit employees experience a 7-Day trip for two to Paris that includes flights, hotel, and tours.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We celebrate women who have worked for 10 years or more in nonprofits, and have made L.A. better everyday. And we love to reciprocate by helping fund fun vacations...join us to experience your next birthday in Paris...”Rewarding Referrals for Good Nonprofit employees participate by making introductions to companies hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales). When Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company; and earns a finder's fee, it is shared to fund a Girls Paris Trip for two (travel with your favorite plus one).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Does your mom, best friend, or daughter work for a nonprofit? We help family members and friends fund gift special trips."How to Sign Up for Celebrate B-Day in ParisEmail Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com, we meet all nonprofit employees in person (in Santa Monica) or family members (friends) who want to fund gift Paris Trips, get to know each other; and answer questions about funding vacations (be ready to discuss who you like to travel with).AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. Our cause is to help fund fun. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding Our Moms Work, a community service offering cost free career mentoring services. Looking to find joy at work, want to strategize about how to get a raise, or need a pep talk before an interview. We're ready to serve you; to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org See the World for Good is a collaborative value driven personal travel funding service for like-minded couples, family, and friends who love to make a difference, and share fun fulfilling experiences. Our service is perfect for people who love to travel every year. Join and save money to see the world for good. www.SeetheWorldforGood.com



