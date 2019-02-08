2019 OSEHRA Summit Dates Announced

OSEHRA announces its 8th Annual Summit: Open SaaS – Open Source in the Cloud this July 9-10.

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, USA, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Source Electronic Health Record Alliance (OSEHRA) is pleased to announce its 8th Annual Open Source Summit: Open SaaS – Open Source in the Cloud from Tuesday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, just north of Washington, D.C. This year’s two-day Summit will showcase leading-edge, open source initiatives and highlight the increasing level of public-private partnership in major programs and agencies. Open source software has become key to both implementation and interoperability as more and more programs opt for cloud-based solutions and software-as-a-service delivery models. This Summit will address ways to optimize open source utilization and community involvement on this new playing field.“We are particularly pleased to have Perspecta return for a second year as our Conference Sponsor,” said Seong K. Mun, President and CEO of OSEHRA. “Perspecta, along with other returning sponsors such as DSS, Inc., are industry-leading examples of successful open source innovation and collaboration. They bring a wealth of expertise to our event, and we are looking forward to another highly collaborative and interactive conference.”The 2019 Summit is expected to host more than seventy-five presenting organizations, including thought leaders and speakers from around the globe. With curated educational track sessions, panel and keynote presentations, and ample networking opportunities, the OSEHRA Summit is an event where leaders convene and share their expertise and experiences with the greater community. In years prior, attendees have benefited from the wisdom and leadership of speakers representing a wide range of government, public, and private institutions including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Defense, and the National Security Agency.Additionally, this event will feature leading-edge topics such as Interoperability and Standards, Security, Agile Development, Population Health, and Synthetic Patient Data. Community members and attendees are highly encouraged to participate by submitting proposals for consideration during the forthcoming Call for Abstracts, which will be announced on February 19, 2019.Onsite exhibits will feature some of the biggest names in open source products and health IT innovations. Don’t miss the chance to participate and position your organization in front of this influential audience. Take advantage of Sponsorship opportunities listed here , or contact Megan Murray, Director of Membership and Communications, at murraym@osehra.org.For more information about registration and this year’s exciting sessions and events, explore the full OSEHRA Summit website at summit.osehra.org . You can also follow OSEHRA on Twitter or Facebook for news and updates.###About OSEHRAOSEHRA is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to accelerating innovation through open source software, with an emphasis on electronic health records. Founded in 2011, OSEHRA has fostered a robust open source community with over 600 registered members representing 300+ industry, academic, and government organizations globally. OSEHRA supports an open, collaborative community engaged in a variety of open source projects, including EHR implementations, synthetic patient data, open architecture strategy, open APIs, cloud strategies, and other IT activities. To support these efforts, OSEHRA hosts software repositories, an online testing and development support infrastructure, and an online framework for collaborative work groups. OSEHRA is a member of numerous industry associations including the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Health Level 7 (HL7), Open Source Initiative (OSI), and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE).About Perspecta Inc.At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.



