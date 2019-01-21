William Rini of A Taste of Excellence Catering reflects on best business practices and recent accolades

A Taste of Excellence Catering owner William Rini shares his philosophy for business success and a number of recent professional accolades.

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well known and widely regarded for his efforts within the Cleveland area's luxury catering industry, Ohio native William Rini has focused heavily on innovation and the importance of local produce during a career now spanning more than two decades. Here Rini reveals his philosophy for business success and shares a number of recent accolades enjoyed by himself and A Taste of Excellence Catering."Last year, A Taste of Excellence Catering scooped a coveted 2018 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award," reveals Rini, "something which is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the whole team here in wonderful Strongsville, Ohio."WeddingWire's Couples' Choice Awards highlight the top five percent of local wedding caterers and industry professionals to identify businesses which have demonstrated what the online marketplace, which operates in 14 countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Spain, Italy, India, Mexico, and Brazil, calls 'excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism,' determined by reviews from over a million of its users. William Rini credits he and his team's attention to detail and unrivaled levels of customer service for the award win. A Taste of Excellence Catering is also widely regarded, both locally and further afield, for its truly innovative approach to fine dining."With vegetarian and vegan diets continuing to grow in popularity, meat-free dishes are in strong demand and offer great scope for culinary innovation," explains Rini, who also recently pointed toward trends for 'sea greens' and Pacific Rim flavors which he anticipates will be big in coming months."People are much more educated about food and drink these days," he further explains. "They know their wines, their fine foodstuffs, and they look for more locally produced products, and, at A Taste of Excellence, we buy Ohio Proud beef and serve Ohio City Pasta, Lucky Penny Creamery products, and Mitchell's Ice Cream," adds the catering company boss, who was recently interviewed on the topic by Crain's Cleveland Business, the area's leading business publication.Whatever the company can source locally, he revealed in the interview, they make an effort to use. "It's about delivering a fresher, tastier product," Rini explains, wrapping up, "while simultaneously curbing all unnecessary environmental impact and supporting the local economy, something which is incredibly important, both to me personally, and to everyone here at A Taste of Excellence Catering."To find out more about William Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering , please head to http://www.taste-food.com/



