Organizational Psychologist and Master of Resilience Dr. Madelyn Blair Returns to CUTV News Radio

JEFFERSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Dr. Madelyn Blair launches the next leg of her radio series, she stresses how intricately her career is related to building knowledge through conversations—and speaking on media like radio is a prime example. Much of her work has been speaking to business teams and at conferences, spreading messages about how to stay on top in an ever-evolving business world. She has a lot of great ideas, particularly about resilience—our triumphant responses and decisions in times of uncertainty. Dr. Blair expresses these ideas with personal anecdotes and stories, which not only facilitate understanding, they make her workshops and exercises real and easily relatable.

Dr. Blair has theories about how adults learn and the importance of fresh knowledge. She says that the way we acquire knowledge has evolved over time, yet even in today’s notoriously digital era, conversations are an essential part of how we learn. One of her stimulating books came about from Dr. Blair’s personal mission to have as many learning-related conversations as she could, and she ended up having about one hundred.

Another way that Dr. Blair holds conversations is when writing (she believes every reader has a conversation with the author) and she creates regular blogs for the Psychology Today online magazine. One recent post there discussed her time on CUTV News Radio and how Dr. Blair demonstrated the resilience concept herself when handling an unexpected question posed by our own Jim Masters.

Dr. Blair is going to share a lot of valuable advice about learning, improving our skills and capabilities, and how her practices enable that. Listeners will quickly realize why Dr Blair is such an in-demand consultant and uniquely positioned to advise businesses, their leaders and staffs. She spent years as a division chief of the World Bank, increasing productivity in the midst of a serious reorganization and has a wealth of experiences across industries. She holds a doctoral degree in Organizational Psychology, the branch of science that examines human behavior in the workplace. Start building up your knowledge base right here and now.

CUTV News Radio will Highlight Dr Madelyn Blair in an extended series with Jim Masters, Tuesday February 12th at 12:00pm EST, Tuesday February 19th at 12:00pm EST, and Tuesday February 26th at 12:00pm EST

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Dr. Blair please visit http://www.madelynblair.com



