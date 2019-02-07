MAAT Reestablishes Reference Equalizer

thEQorange - The Ultimate LP EQ MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional performance professional audio solutions

Company announces release of benchmark linear phase digital EQ plug–in

It’s very transparent.” — Thom Wettstein — Mondstein Records

SANTA CRUZ, CA, US, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAAT Incorporated , a manufacturer of exceptional performance professional audio solutions, today announced the release of thEQorange , a cross platform plug–in for equalization and correction of digital audio. The new product continues the legacy of the famed Linear Phase PEQ Orange, while introducing several firsts to the equalization marketplace.Available for both Windows and macOS, thEQorange builds on the groundbreaking foundation of Algorithmix’s no–compromise LP EQ Orange, while bringing that reference quality into the 21st Century. thEQorange is a two–pass, time domain equalizer that employs 80 bit floating point internal precision. It reduces pre and post–echo, while also providing exceptional pass and stopband ripple behavior, normally not achievable with frequency domain linear phase equalizers. Its complex internal architecture, sophisticated signal windowing, and applied calculation precision all contribute to its exceptionally natural sound and exacting fidelity.Several features of thEQorange attests to MAAT’s philosophy of maximum workflow efficiency, and none more so than the exclusive Contribution Control™. Contribution allows an engineer to isolate only positive additions to a mix, only negative gain changes, the sum of both, and “normal” mode; all EQ changes along with the original input signal. The Contribution Control helps to aurally keep track of your progress, while speeding the work. Thom Wettstein at Mondstein Records, finds that Contribution and other convenience features save him time and makes thEQorange comfortable to work with. He likes the ability to re-order the bands, “…listening just to the cuts or boosts. It’s easy to find the sweet spot.” Though Swiss–based musician, engineer, label head and producer Wettstein enjoys the well–crafted user interface, the strength of the plug–in, “…is the de-masking of the mid frequencies. It’s very transparent.”The plug–in is delivered in all modern formats, including cross–platform AAX and VST 2 and 3 as well as AU for macOS. Sample rates up to 384 kHz are supported for post–production of true HRA workflows. Perpetual and annual subscription licenses for thEQorange are available now, exclusively from MAAT. Images and additional information, including user manuals and videos, are accessible anytime at https://www.maat.digital/ on the web.About MAAT Inc.MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.©2019 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo, Contribution Control and thEQorange are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.



