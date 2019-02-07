Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Gives Nonprofits tools for Social Media

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is hosting a series of social media seminars for local nonprofit organizations. The first of the series is on February 9th at 4pm.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center is launching a month of educational seminars on how to use social media for fundraising and communicating a group’s message. Barry Coziahr, experienced marketing professional of 30 years, is delivering the seminars – specifically for Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Starting on February 9, the seminars are every Saturday at 4pm at the CCV Center in Downtown Clearwater. There is no cost to attend.

Mr. Coziahr is a Social Media Consultant specializing in Facebook Marketing. In his time as a marketing specialist he has trained and consulted hundreds of small businesses and nonprofits to help them promote themselves so that they can grow.

Mr. Coziahr said, “I deliver these talks to nonprofits because I believe that nonprofits working together on social betterment projects can make a better world.”

The next seminar will be held on February 9th at 4PM on how to compose a GoFundMe page to attract potential donators. GoFundMe.com is a website charities commonly use to raise funds.

The CCV Center organizes these seminars to help nonprofits grow and have a bigger impact in the community. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

“Social media is one of the largest outlets of information that exists today,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center. “Nonprofit organizations can use this outlet to promote their good works and request the donations they need to continue.”

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to RSVP for one of the seminars please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



