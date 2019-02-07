Scientology Information Center Showcases “Nicky’s Family” in Observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Scientology Information Center hosts regular events and receptions for members of the community. The center is open daily from 10am-10pm and requires no appointment to visit.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, February 2nd the Church of Scientology Information Center, in downtown Clearwater hosted a reception and showing of the independent documentary film, Nicky’s Family. The film was streamed live from the Scientology Television Network to remember those whose lives were lost during the Holocaust.



The United Nations named January 27th as the day for member states to honor the Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism. It marks the date of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet Union and the end of the Holocaust in 1945.



Nicky’s Family, a documentary by award-winning filmmaker and peace advocate, Matej Mináč, has garnered over 30 awards worldwide. Nicky’s Family depicts the true story of Sir Nicholas Winton’s rescue of hundreds of Czechoslovakian Jewish children during the run-up to World War II. Sir Winton’s acts of kindness went unknown, until fifty years after the war when his scrapbook of the children’s photos was found and his amazing story gained worldwide attention.



Guests viewing the documentary were deeply moved, and were spurred to action. One guest, Sophie Krekich, best summed up the group’s resolve saying, “I still can’t come to grips with how something this horrible could take place. We all need to learn from the past, so that horrific human rights violations such as this never happen again!”



Following the event guests received their own copies of the booklet, “What are Human Rights” explaining the 30 human rights enshrined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The booklet is produced by Youth for Human Rights International, formed to help educate youth and people of all ages on their human rights.



“This story never leaves a dry eye, but it also swells the heart with hope seeing all the good this humble man inspired,” said Ms. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “It is vital that we know our 30 rights and work tirelessly to protect them for everyone. Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, ‘Freedom of Thought’ is especially relevant then and today.”



Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission which extends to some 200 nations. Included therein are programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network Documentary Showcase provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.



The Scientology Information Center hosts regular events and receptions for members of the community. The center is open daily from 10am-10pm at 500 Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater and requires no appointment to visit. For more information about the Center please contact 727-467-6966.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

Youth for Human Rights:

The Church of Scientology sponsors Human Rights education all over the world through its support of the non-profit organizations United for Human Rights and Youth for Human rights. By informing people of their rights set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human rights ratified by the United Nations in 1948, people are empowered with knowledge and are inspired to help defend and stand up for their rights and prevent violations of them for others. The Church supports these initiatives based on the writing of L. Ron Hubbard where he says, “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU







