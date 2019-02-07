The Truth About Alcohol: Facts vs Myths Presented at Foundation for Drug-Free World’s Florida Center

Community Outreach Coordinator for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World delivers seminar in Center

Alcohol, although legal, is responsible for more deaths than any other drug,” — Julieta Santagostino,President of the FDFW Fl Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 23rd, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter held a Truth About Alcohol seminar in its information center in downtown Clearwater. Guests learned about the short and long-term effects of alcohol: such as liver damage, nerve damage, vitamin deficiency, permanent damage to the brain, ulcers and inflammation of the stomach walls. As part of the seminar, the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD was shown with real people telling their hellish addiction stories.

“Alcohol, although legal, is responsible for more deaths than any other drug,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter. “Today, an estimated 15 million Americans suffer from alcoholism and 40% of all car accident deaths in the US involve alcohol.” Per the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 80,000 people die of alcohol-related deaths each year in the United States.

According to the research done by FDFW, although classified as a depressant, the amount of alcohol consumed determines the type of effect. Most people drink for the stimulant effect; they consume a glass of wine to “loosen up.” But if a person consumes more than the body can handle, they then experience alcohol’s depressant effect. FDFW has been educating youth and adults that alcohol and other drugs are essentially poisons. The amount taken determines the effect. A small amount acts as a stimulant, a greater amount acts as a sedative and even larger amount can kill.

To get more information or a copy of the “Truth About Alcohol” informational booklet or documentary DVD on the dangers of drugs visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 or contact the Foundation at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



