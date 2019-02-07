VERONA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE

NEXUS SERVICES, INC DEMANDS RESIGNATION OF BOTH “BLACKFACE” VIRGINIA POLITICIANS AND CHALLENGES ALL OTHER STATE-WIDE ELECTED OFFICIALS TO PROVE THAT THEY ARE DIFFERENT



FEBRUARY 8, 2019 - VERONA, VA –To the recent spate of racist revelations in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Nexus Services Inc. announced today its intention to shine a spotlight on harmful racial practices and reveal the past record of its elected leaders. As part of this effort, Nexus has sent a signed letter from its CEO to every member of the Commonwealth’s House of Representatives, Senate, Governor’s office and cabinet. The letter contains three questions aimed to reveal whether any of these individuals, empowered by the public trust, have a history as galling as that of the current Governor and Attorney General, both of whom have admitted in recent days to wearing “blackface” make-up. The answers to these questions will be released publicly on a website created specifically for the effort, found at www.HealVirginia.com.



“Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring must resign due to their blatantly racist past behavior,” said Nexus Services CEO Mike Donovan “Mocking African Americans by wearing blackface has always been unacceptable and overtly racist. Even in the 1980s when Northam and Herring were in high school and college everyone knew that blackface was wrong. It was unacceptable then and its unacceptable now they must both resign immediately.”

Donovan, who is the primary funder for one of Virginia’s largest civil rights organization, Derechos Humanos non-profit law firm that represents some of Americas most venerable people, has created this three-question survey in efforts to provide truth and transparency for every Virginia state elected official to respond to.



The three questions contained in the letter are as follows:

• Question 1: Have you ever appeared in “blackface”, or any other costume mocking another race or ethnicity? If yes, please explain.

• Question 2: Have you ever used a racial epithet or a derogatory term toward members of the LGBT community.

• Question 3: Have you ever attended a meeting of any hate or extremist group as defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center (please see https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map for a complete list of hate groups recognized as such by the SPLC).

The elected officials are given ample time to answer these simple questions, and results will be made public on Friday February 7, 2019. In addition to finding your elector’s answers to these questions at www.healvirginia.com, you can also use that website to report instances of racism from elected officials. All reports will be investigated and, if confirmed, reported.

“I find it painfully ironic that the two states that have given us the most resistance were led by men who have either resigned in disgrace or are likely to do so imminently. We believe in the inherent worth and dignity of all people, which may seem like an obvious statement, but was far from during most of our American story. We have worked hard as a nation to heal old wounds, but as recent events reveal, we still have far to go. No healing can take place without transparency. As the saying goes; sunlight is the best disinfectant, and we aim for clean, productive and decent halls of power,” said Donovan. A video explaining these efforts can be found on www.healvirginia.com or by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yapue882.



