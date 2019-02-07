IT Governance EU launches self-assessment questionnaire to help organisations prepare for and respond to cyber threats

DROGHEDA, IRELAND, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance Europe, a leading provider of privacy and cyber risk management solutions, has released a questionnaire to help organisations assess their cyber security and prepare for the threats of tomorrow.

Cyber risk is at the core of any cyber security programme, and being able to identify, analyse and manage risks is essential in understanding and responding to cyber threats.

Steve Watkins, director of GRC International Group, said: “With cyber crime on the rise and data breaches dominating the headlines, your commitment – or lack of – to cyber security is one of the biggest factors determining whether your business will survive. Cyber security is not just a tick-box exercise – it requires well-thought-out strategies that incorporate compliance, for instance, with policies and procedures aligned with best practice. But to plan where you’re going, you must know where you currently are. That’s where our self-assessment questionnaire comes in.”

Comprising 14 short questions, the questionnaire will evaluate your current cyber security stance. It has been designed to complement Steve’s top five tips for cyber security best practice, a tried-and-tested approach that recommends organisations test and patch, close the talent gap, identify the gaps in their current programme, implement best practices and maintain compliance.

Take the first steps towards effective cyber security – assess your business and start your organisation on the right note for 2019.

IT Governance Europe is a division of GRC International Group. The Group is the holding company for a group of companies providing a range of products and services to address the IT governance, risk management and compliance requirements of organisations to enable them to meet the commercial requirements and regulatory standards that are now in force, or are coming into force, in these areas.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security services, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.eu or call 00 800 48 484 484 / +353 (0)1 695 0411.



