The Squires Group, Inc. Wins Both the 2019 Client and Talent Best of Staffing® Awards from ClearlyRated

Eric Galasso, President of TSGi

Our Fourth Win Since 2011

This award speaks to our vision of becoming a trusted advisor to our clients & consultants. We know that we’re getting closer to achieving that when our clients and consultants rate our service highly” — Eric Galasso, President

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and placed talent. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the candidates they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning staffing firms are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

“I’m proud that we are 4 for 4 on receiving the Best of Staffing awards. Receiving ratings of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 88% of our clients and 90% of our talent is a testament to our team, our personal touch and the processes and technology we have put in place to consistently deliver value,” says Nancy Squires, CEO of TSGi. Nancy adds, “We don’t rest on our laurels. My partner, Eric Galasso, and I encourage our team to challenge themselves by continuously innovating our delivery model.” Eric Galasso, President of TSGi added “this award speaks to our vision of becoming a trusted advisor to our clients and consultants. We know that we’re getting closer to achieving that vision when our clients and consultants rate our service highly.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/



