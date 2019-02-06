Max Spann to Auction Development Site in Jersey City

Rendering Street View Survey

We sell a lot of development sites; however, it is rare to have a ready to build site in a prime Jersey City location.” — Max Spann Jr, President

JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A fully approved Development Site in Downtown Jersey City is going up for Auction! Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. has scheduled the auction on March 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hilton Meadowlands hotel in East Rutherford.“This is an excellent opportunity for developers and builders to build within walking distance to the Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza and the Grove St PATH Station.” said Max Spann Jr, President. “We sell a lot of development sites; however, it is rare to have a ready to build site in a prime Jersey City location.”The site was approved for a five-story building with a retail store on the ground floor. The designated Neighborhood Commercial zoning allows for retail sales, offices, restaurants, theaters, bars, residential apartments above ground floor, and many other uses. Great opportunity to develop in a very desirable location.To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.



