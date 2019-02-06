FlyawayHomes Wins $1 Million in the Los Angeles County Housing Innovation Challenge

The 2nd FlyawayHomes site will look like this.

The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative recognizes the work of FlyawayHomes and The People Concern.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When FlyawayHomes set out to find a solution for homelessness, accolades and awards were not on the minds of the founders. With the first FlyawayHomes development fully occupied and the second underway, the organization has proof of performance. Now this innovative scalable solution for homelessness has been recognized by the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative which awarded a $1 million grant to FlyawayHomes and its supportive service provider partner, The People Concern The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative hosted an event honoring the award recipients this past Friday, February 1, 2019. Sarah Jessup, FlyawayHomes’ Chief Investment Officer and Board Chair of The People Concern, states: “The combination of Flyaway’s unique financing model, modular method of building, smaller site development and shared-housing unit layout enables us to develop permanent supportive housing communities in under a year and for approximately $125,000 per person. We have already raised over $8 million in private investment from individuals who have stepped up to join our social movement and invest in our City in this socially responsible way, and looking forward we will seek to raise much, much more.”Michael Parks, FlyawayHomes’ President and CEO, adds: “With access to enough building sites, FlyawayHomes could cost effectively build over 400 high quality supportive communities over the next 9 years, housing 20,000 of our homeless neighbors by the time the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028. FlyawayHomes thanks the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative for believing in and supporting our vision by awarding us this grant and congratulates the other winners of this prestigious grant. Together we’ll close the gap on homelessness.”John Maceri, CEO of The People Concern, the nonprofit agency that master-leases the developments and provides all of the essential supportive services to its tenants, adds: “FlyawayHomes has introduced a model of affordable housing development that is truly affordable and can get our homeless neighbors off the streets almost 4 times as fast and at a quarter of the cost of traditional methodologies. We have already witnessed the great impact the first FlyawayHomes development has had on the people we serve. With each new location, we will be able to help so many more rebuild their lives.”The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative launched the Housing Innovation Challenge at the end of 2018. The organization is awarding approximately $4.5 million from the Measure H Housing Innovation Fund for creative and scalable permanent housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness in LA County. Concurrently, the Watt Family Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles launched the LA Homelessness Challenge. The challenge was meant to identify innovative service models for people experiencing homelessness in LA County. At a time of heightened partnership and collaboration in the region, these two efforts are designed to inspire and activate stakeholders and creative strategists across the region to contribute sustainable solutions to homelessness. Projects must result in the production of permanent housing for homeless families or individuals in LA County.About FlyawayHomesFlyawayHomes was founded on the principle that to solve the homeless crisis in Los Angeles (and across the United States), permanent supportive housing must be built as an economically viable investment vehicle, providing a reasonable return to investors, without the need for government funds or private donations. Founded in 2016, Flyaway has plans to scale its operations throughout Los Angeles County. It will also share its plans and advocate for systematic changes, to help end homelessness throughout the United States.About The People ConcernOne of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit social services agencies, The People Concern was formed in 2016 in a merger of two trusted social service organizations based in Los Angeles County, OPCC and Lamp Community. 