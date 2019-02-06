SMi’s 3rd Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference takes place in only 2 weeks

SMi is proud to announce the 3rd Annual 3D Cell Culture conference is returning to London in just under two weeks’ time.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Researchers globally are realizing the potential of 3D cell culture for various applications, including testing and discovering new drugs to treat cancer, organ-on-chip models to study the human physiology in an organ specific context, and 3D cell printing to produce organ models.Therefore, this market is likely to grow over the next few years and is in fact projected to reach USD 1.7 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2017-2022.For this reason, SMi is delighted to host an exclusive conference on 3D Cell Culture taking place on 20 and 21 February 2019 in London, opening its doors to an elite audience of scientific leaders pioneering this technique.The key benefits of attending 3D Cell Culture 2019 conference include:• Remote spotlight session on Tools, not toys: from innovation to regulatory application with William Mattes, Director, Division of System Biology, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)• Learn in the spotlight session from Asli Akidil, Cell & Molecular Scientist at AstraZeneca on Automated confocal imaging and analysis process for liver-on-a-chip platform• Gain insights into how the global developments in 3D cell culture will replace animal models a panel discussion with GSK, Novo Nordisk and the University of Durham• Hear the spotlight session on developing translationally relevant 3D models for pre-clinical drug development, presented by Jason Ekert, Head of Complex In Vitro Models at GlaxoSmithKline• Explore the use of musculoskeletal regeneration harnessing preclinical models for tissue repair with Richard Oreffo, Director, Centre of Human Development at University of Southampton• Discover the development of 3D eye models for early assessment of retinal toxicity with Philip Hewit, Head of Early Investigative Toxicology at Merck• Meet and and greet our sponsors exhibiting including CelVivo, InoCure, Jellagen, Molecular Devices, Promega & TEDDDownload the updated event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line up at http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR4 SMi is pleased to announce a new speaker: George Vlachogiannis, Senior Scientific Officer from The Institute of Cancer Research, who will be speaking on ‘Co-clinical trials using patient-derived organoids in metastatic gastrointestinal cancers.’3D Cell Culture has attracted a truly global audience of clinical specialists within drug discovery, toxicology, stem cells, disease modelling and emerging technologies. Nations attending include United Kingdom, Denmark, USA, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, France, Czech Republic and more.With only two weeks’ remaining, you can register your place at http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR4 Proudly Sponsored By: CelVivo, InoCure, Jellagen, Molecular Devices, Promega & TEDD Competence CentreIf you interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event? Only 2 sponsor/exhibitor booths left. Contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk3D Cell Culture Conference 201920 – 21 February 2019Follow us @SMiPharm#SMi3DCellCulture---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



