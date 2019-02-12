Exeter Orthodontics Offers Invisalign Aligners & Braces in Allentown, PA

Braces in Allentown are available from Lehigh Valley orthodontist for only $3,995.

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable orthodontic care at six locations throughout Pennsylvania.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cost of braces has prevented thousands from seeking the orthodontic care they or their loved ones need. Exeter Orthodontics is changing this by offering affordable braces and Invisalign aligners in Allentown, PA.

Invisalign aligners cost only $3,995. One of the lowest prices in the Lehigh Valley, this all-inclusive fee covers retainers, replacements, x-rays, and more. Invisalign’s transparent and removable aligners make them a popular treatment option for adults.

Traditional braces are also available from Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995. Traditional braces remain one of the most effective forms of orthodontics. X-rays, retainers, repairs, and adjustments are all included in Exeter’s low price.

“We offer six locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Allentown. “Our team is dedicated to helping patients find the treatment option best for their health and smile.”

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Allentown, PA, request an appointment with Exeter’s Lehigh Valley orthodontists by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. In addition to its Allentown office, Exeter Orthodontics has offices in Exton, Easton, Lansdale, Reading, and Blandon.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

