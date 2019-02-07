Allentown’s KDG Offering Business Automation Services

Business automation services available from award-winning KDG

Custom business automation services from KDG are helping businesses provide more efficient customer experience.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s team of business services advisors is helping businesses improve internal workflows and customer-facing interactions through custom business automation services. The company’s award-winning development team can build applications for invoicing, logistics, healthcare informatics, and more.

“We are partners in every sense of the word,” says David Cook, Vice President of Professional Services. “We visit businesses onsite, meet their teams, get a feel for their processes, and then collaborate with them to build a piece of software designed to help them achieve their own unique goals.”

Custom software and business automation development from KDG begins with a Project Discovery Process. During this planning process, KDG’s advisors and developers work with businesses to blueprint the project, its requirements, and its use cases.

“This saves considerable time and money in the future,” says Cook. “It cuts back on rework and ensures all parties know what the application’s intention is before any code is written.”

All development is done in KDG’s Allentown, PA headquarters. No development is outsourced. The company is a certified Zoho Partner (one of only a few located entirely in the US), as well as Google Partner. The company has 99% customer satisfaction over 1,100+ reviews.

To learn more about the custom software solutions the team at KDG can build, visit: https://www.kyledavidgroup.com/services/custom-software-development/.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

