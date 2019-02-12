LogicalDOC 8.2 introduces the Hybrid Cloud

Content Syndication

The new feature Syndication allows the implementation of the Hybrid Cloud approach where the main local application publicates contents to a remote cloud

Following the philosophy that distinguishes us in the document management market, with version 8.2 we try to introduce into our customers' offices new technologies in a progressive way.” — Marco Meschieri

CARPI, ITALY, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hybrid cloud offers you to best of both worlds, allowing you to take advantage of the unique advantages that public and private clouds have to offer your company. This dynamic hybrid cloud environment allows you to manage both your private cloud and public cloud workspaces via 1 convenient portal. This way, you can streamline your systems and put them in one place.

There’s nothing worse than having a bunch of disparate cloud systems – it causes headaches and confusion for your employees as they struggle to remember which cloud they uploaded certain documents to and where exactly they made changes to certain documents within your separate cloud systems.

Not only does the hybrid cloud make it easier to efficiently find and organize your documents, but it allows you to organize your workloads according to each environment’s strengths. For example, sensitive data can be stored on a private (i.e. more secure) cloud while projects which are likely to scale quickly can be run on flexible public cloud servers that can accommodate scalability.

All in all, hybrid cloud systems allow you to cover all of your bases while simplifying your workflow. It even simplifies your billing and support assistance – you’ll only be paying one company and you’ll be receiving technical support for your all-encompassing hybrid cloud instead of for separate cloud systems where issues could quickly become confusing.



LogicalDOC, our company’s cutting-edge document management system, can indeed be used in the hybrid cloud. For instance, a local installation can synchronize the local repository to a remote cloud installation, providing you with both on-premises and remote cloud storage. This is brilliant for reliability and security, especially if your company is storing data which is sensitive to you and your customers.

Although LogicalDOC will securely manage your document on your on-premises servers, what happens if there is a disaster or freak accident such as a fire, flood, hurricane, or extreme cold snap? If your servers go down, all of your information goes down with them, and that would include LogicalDOC. Nonetheless, with LogicalDOC’s state-of-the-art hybrid cloud storage, you can be confident that your data is all backed up in multiple physical locations, allowing you to rest assured that your documents are safe if anything bad should occur.

So, why not take advantage of LogicalDOC’s hybrid cloud solution and see how it can solve your business challenges more quickly and efficiently? Get in touch with a member of our team to find out more about LogicalDOC’s hybrid cloud integration.

LogicalDOC Document Management System



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.