Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Its Cloud Email Archiving Solution

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced the addition of several new features to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s recently introduced cloud-based archiving software.

The newly-added features include the demo user registration, which allows organizations interested in cloud email archiving to register and get a 30-day first-hand experience of the archiving platform and all its features, free of charge. The advanced search functionality has been improved to include new search and email management options such as email export to .pst and .eml formats, the options to forward, reply, reply to all, restore and download emails. Conveniently, the search option is globally accessible from any page, and the overall user experience has been improved significantly. Jatheon also added full encryption of the archived data, which will help customers, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to improve security and ensure data protection. Finally, the integration with Intercom allows Jatheon Cloud users to contact the company’s team of support engineers if they encounter a problem or wish to provide feedback and suggest improvements.

Jelena Popovic, Jatheon Cloud PO, briefly described this stage of the project: “Seeing the product improve and reach the stage where it can offer so much to the end users has been a truly rewarding experience. We took great care in designing the user interface, so the platform can really be used at ease. We plan on introducing more features in the future and I would like to invite compliance officers, IT departments, CIOs and everyone else responsible for email archiving to contact us for a free trial and see how powerful and user-friendly this product is.”



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 5+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving and governance solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in-class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations.

It is Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses, government agencies, educational, financial and healthcare institutions across the globe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.



