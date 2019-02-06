Registration opens for SMi’s 4th Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2019

Building on last year’s success SMi Group are proud to present the 4th Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2019 Conference and exhibition in CA, USA.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conference Overview: West Coast will gather a global audience of medical device experts and PFS industry leaders to discuss new developments and showcase the latest and advancements, keeping you at the forefront of a booming industry.Join us June 3rd-4th 2019, in San Diego along with one post-conference workshop: The Secrets to uncovering and addressing design flaws before usability testing taking place on June 5th 2019Key Speakers Include:- Dr Benjamin Werner, Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim- Mr Douglas Cusato, Director of Medical Rubber Business, Sumitomo Rubber- Mr Edmond Israelski, Co-convenor of ISO and IEC Medical Devices Standards Committee, Abbott Laboratories- Dr Gay Steinbrick, Regulatory and Safety Expert, Managing Partner, gMedicas. Formerly, Lead, Medical Device and Combination Product, Global Safety, Merck & Co- Mr Hiroki Hasegawa, Researcher, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc- Mr Jason E. Fernandez, Drug product formulation and process development scientist, Biogen- Dr Lin Li, Senior Consultant Engineer, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd- Dr Lori Burton, Senior Principal Scientist, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co- Mr Michael Song, Sr. Manager, Medimmune- Ms Natalie Abts, Senior Program Manager, Usability Services, MedStar Health- Ms Severine Duband, Global Category Manager, Nemera- Ms Shannon E. Clark, Principal, UserWise, Inc.- Mr Swapnil Pansare, Scientist, MedImmune- Dr Tina Rees, Associate Director-Human Factors, Ferring Pharmaceuticals- Mr Toshiro Katayama, Product Manager, Zeon Chemicals L.PBenefits of attending:- Obtain insights into the new FDA draft guidance on human factors submissions, and the European Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR)- Discover key innovations in digital health and how it can benefit pre-filled syringes- Understand how silicon is being used to enhance formulation- Explore the latest case studies in therapeutic opportunities- Highlight the emerging trends of connected health and the future of drug delivery device designs- Cutting edge industry insight on manufacturing processes and techniquesSecure your attendance by February 28th and take advantage of the huge $400 earlybird discount at www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr1 SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For delegate enquiries contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6184.---ENDS---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



