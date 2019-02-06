Creating a skin care plan with an anti aging clinic

Creating the best possible skin care plan gets a boost from working with an anti aging clinic, say experts at the American Academy of Dermatology.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Studies show that people who actively work to take care of their skin have fewer long-term skin problems and better looking skin as they age," said Marion Simms, owner of Skin Sense Wellness in LA. "People who regularly get professional care fare even better."

A major reason for this improved skin is that professionals know skin and what to look for. An experienced eye can see problems that are just beginning and may not be noticeable to the average person. Ms. Simms said this is not just about the more serious problems, like skin cancer, but issues like crow’s feet, age spots and other harmless but not very attractive skin conditions.

"Sometimes an anti aging clinic can reverse skin damage if caught and treated early enough. We can certainly slow deterioration and make sure the problems are not compounded over time," Simms states.

Writing for the Sydney Morning Herald, Nedhal Stelio, says anti aging skin clinics are a good idea, if it is a quality clinic. "You really need to walk into an anti-ageing clinic (calling is not enough) for a consultation if you’re serious about getting something done. You might be tempted to buy a cheap laser treatment off a daily deal site, but if you don’t need it then it's not worth it. It’s better to find out exactly what your skin needs, then research the clinic and the people who do the treatments before letting anyone near your face," she wrote.

Skin Sense Wellness is glad to explain all the procedures, what they do and how they are supposed to work. Experienced and trained technicians can make sure every product meets the client’s needs.

"Everyone's skin is different. Anti-aging skin care treatments are not a one-size fits all," Ms. Simms says. "Skin care should start early, but it is never too late to begin a good regimen. If you are looking for a skin specialist who really cares and is truly experiencedthen Skin Sense Wellness is ready to meet your needs."

About Skin Sense Wellness:

Skin Sense Wellness is a skin care company based in Los Angeles, California. The company truly believes that every woman deserves to be stunning. The clinic provides effective and safe anti-aging solutions for healthy, younger looking skin.

