A New Way to Pass the Time for Adults in Toronto

Toronto sex club The O Zone is one of the hottest destinations in the GTA for swingers – they bring in crowds from all over the province, and even further.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The O Zone Club, an upscale swinger & sex club in Toronto , is known around the city as one of the hottest night clubs. Their reputation, sexy ambience, and special events draw in huge local crowds of both new and experienced swingers. The club has been steadily growing, becoming one of the most influential names in swinging in the country.Although their main clientele are locals from the GTA, The O Zone Club in Toronto is a go-to destination for many who are out of province as well. The club has been noting that the number of guests coming in from Buffalo, Niagara, and other American cities has been growing.“There aren’t any clubs like ours in the USA, and because of this people are willing to travel,” says The O Zone owner, “We’re finding that a lot of couples from the US are taking long weekend vacations, staying in Toronto and checking out our club.”The drive up from the United States is a long one, so this is prompting swingers from the US to stay for the weekend and enjoy two nights at The O Zone. This influx of weekenders has led O Zone management to run weekend deals, offering a discount to those who are coming for both Friday and Saturday night.“We’ve found that there is a lot of sex tourism that is bringing people to Toronto and to our club,” adds the owner, “Because of this we now offer our Double Pass, allowing people in for the whole weekend at a discount rate.”The O Zone Club has made its reputation on being an upscale club for swingers. Often people may have an erroneous preconception of sex clubs being dark and dingy, but that couldn’t be further from the truth at the O Zone. The club is bright and inviting and has a fashionable dress code which keeps the atmosphere classy yet erotic.About The O Zone: Toronto's hottest couples' club, The O Zone is the place to be for swinging couples in Toronto. The O Zone is one of North America's largest "on-premise" nightclubs. A hedonistic playground of over 10,000 square feet, The O Zone is filled with enough wild and sexy amenities to guarantee a most memorable night for Toronto swingers and open-minded couples. An alternative lifestyle social club, The O Zone is the hottest place in Toronto for couples to come and party, and to form friendships with compatible like-minded swinging couples. For more information about The O Zone, upcoming special events, and the latest club news, please visit www.ocouplesclub.com



