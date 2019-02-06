The LA Conservation Corps SEA Lab Goes into the Community with Additional Programs.

A child engages in bird watching at the SEA Lab

New activities announced.

REDONDO BEACH , CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ------ One of the LA Conservation Corps’ most recognized programs in the South Bay is The SEA Lab and it is reaching out into the South Bay Community with additional programs.As part of the Nature Art Series, The SEA Lab in conjunction with the King Harbor Brewing Company are hosting a bracelet making class. Create the perfect, personal Valentine’s Day gift on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the King Harbor Brewing Company located at 2907 182nd Street in Redondo Beach. The Bros, Beer and Bracelets workshop will take place between 12:00PM and 3:00PM.Another terrific event will be co-hosted by Wild Birds Unlimited. This hands-on birding experience will take place at the SEA Lab on Saturday, February 23rd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. This workshop is perfect for scouts looking for a merit badge credit.The cost for each of these events is: $20.Those who have not visited the SEA Lab’s Marine Science Center located at 1021 N Harbor Drive in Redondo Beach, you may have seen the SEA Lab’s Traveling Tidepool motoring around town. The SEA Lab will continue to add community activities to acquaint more coastal lovers with the program.Continue to view the SEA Lab and Los Angles Conservation Corps web sites for other programs and events and check out the SEA Lab on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.The SEA Lab aquarium now greets nearly 20,000 students and families each year and has become a local tourist attraction for beach-goers and tourists.About the LA Conservation CorpsThe LA Conservation Corps, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, provides at-risk young adults and school-aged youth with opportunities for success through job skills training, education and work experience with an emphasis on conservation and service projects that benefit the community. www.lacorps.org | facebook.com/LACorps | twitter.com/LACorps | instagram.com/LACorpsFor more information, contact: Mike Mena at: 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com# # #



