Clean Energy and Sustainability at GW

Fifth Annual CWEEL Extravaganza at The George Washington University

By bringing people together in this creative environment, we can harness our collective ingenuity and imagination to create new opportunities for a low carbon and zero waste economy.” — Janine Finnell

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What: Fifth Annual CWEEL Clean Energy and Sustainability Extravaganza. The day’s theme is “Getting to Net Zero Emissions in Energy, Carbon, Water, and Waste.” The Association of Energy Engineers National Capital Chapter (AEE NCC) and Leaders in Energy (LE) invite you to join us as we showcase new ideas, technologies, policies, products, and services in the university and business communities which are advancing ways to utilize clean energy, achieve zero waste, and use water efficiently.When & Where: Friday, February 15th, 11am at George Washington University, Cloyd Heck Marvin Center, 3rd floor, Grand Ballroom, 800 21st Street NW, Washington DC 20052. The day includes networking with exhibitors, the Women’s Energy Leadership Panel and luncheon, University and Business Panels, followed by a reception.The Extravaganza includes the following activities:• The Council on Women in Energy and Environmental Leadership (CWEEL) Luncheon Panel on “Career Perspectives in Cleantech from Women Leaders.” (11 am – 1:45 pm);• University and Business Showcase Panels – Getting to Net Zero Emissions in Energy, Carbon, Water, and Waste (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm)• Networking Reception (6:00 – 8:00 pm)• Showcase Exhibitors (11 am – 8 pm)The CWEEL Panel speakers will share career tips as well as information on opportunities in the cleantech industry. The CWEEL Panel will be moderated by Ida Namur, CEP, Market Sector Leader, DC Metro Power & Energy, AECOM. The speakers of the CWEEL Panel include: Solome Girma, CEM, LEED GA, Director, Program Management Office, DCSEU, Annika Moman, Senior Vice President, Energy, AECOM, Nadia Rhazi Khawar, Program Manager, Global Energy Group, Overseas Private Investment Corporation, Lindsey Robinett Shaw, LEED AP O+M, EEP Manager, Energy and Sustainability Programs, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection.The University and Business Showcase Panels Keynote will be presented by Todd M. La Porte, Associate Professor, Schar School of Government and Policy, George Mason University, on Getting to Net Zero Emissions – The Energy Transition. Regional universities and businesses will then present their solutions for clean energy, zero waste, and efficient water use.The University Panel will be moderated by Dr Farah Singer, Faculty Research Associate, University of Maryland. The speakers of the University Panel include: Meghan Chapple, Director, Office of Sustainability and Senior Advisor, University Sustainability Initiatives, George Washington University, Sally DeLeon, Project Manager, University of Maryland, Department of Environmental Safety, Sustainability and Risk, Chauncey Jenkins, Facilities Manager, University of Maryland, Margaret Lo, University Sustainability Director, George Mason University. The Business Panel to follow with speaker to be announced.Organizations from the business community will highlight innovative approaches on clean energy, zero waste, and efficient water use. They include Advanced Biofuels USA, AF Global, CED Greentech, Clean Energy Business Network, DC Sustainable Energy Utility, Endotherm, Maryland Energy Innovation Institute, ThermaXX, Virginia Clean Energy, and Vivint Solar.Who Should Attend: This annual event is for those who are already in the field, as well as those looking to transition into the industry for more meaningful work. It will be of direct value to Energy Managers / Facility Managers / VPs of Ops...everyone that cares about optimizing how their respective organizations run. It will also appeal to those interested in energy efficiency, alternative fuels, green building solutions, and solar energy.Learn more at www.aeencc.org and www.leaderinenergy.org Tickets are also available at early bird and student pricing through Feb. 7, 2019.Leaders in Energy is a dynamic ecosystem of industry thought leaders and citizens who are actively creating a more sustainable world. February 15 is our annual Clean Energy and Sustainability Extravaganza, this year at The George Washington University. We are partnering with the Association of Energy Engineers National Capital Chapter (AEE NCC), its student chapter at The George Washington University, and The Council on Women In Energy and Environmental Leadership (CWEEL), a division of the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE).



