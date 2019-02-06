FULVIC ACIDS, WHAT'S THE BIG DEAL?

Key points on fulvic acids for nutraceutical formulators

Antioxidants prevent disease, protect neurological, cardiovascular, digestive functions, plus aid in recovery from illness and strenuous activity.” — Dr. M.K. Williams, PhD

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic acids, polyphenols, and trace minerals are found throughout our food supply worldwide. They are the essential micronutrients that empower our mitochondria1 to produce clean energy and supply our cells with abundant antioxidants, which in turn, prevent disease, protect neurological, cardiovascular, and digestive functions, plus aid in recovery from illness or strenuous activity.Fulvic acid has the capacity to improve nutrient utilization from the diet due to its covalent and ionic properties. Some fulvic acid extracts can possess over 70 trace elements, as well as groups of organic acids, polyphenols, flavonoids, amino acids and electrolytes, which greatly enhance nutraceutical formulations.Plants convert inorganic minerals into accessible minerals for our bodies. Polyphenols are organic compounds that we ingest from specific plant-based foods -- think berries, spices, vegetables, nuts. Polyphenols have significant antioxidant properties.Fulvic Acids and Nutrient AbsorptionFulvic acids (FA) help normalize blood glucose levels through several concerted molecular events including; inhibition of carbohydrate digestion by inhibiting salivary and pancreatic amylase and glucosidase in the small intestinal brush border; inhibition of glucose absorption; stimulation of insulin secretion and protection of pancreatic cells against glucotoxicity. FA may suppress glucose release from the liver and improve glucose uptake in peripheral tissues by modulating intracellular signaling.Antioxidant ActivityFA have antioxidant activity and can inhibit advanced glycation end product (AGE) formation. AGEs are proteins or lipids that become glycated from exposure to sugars. They can be a factor in aging and in the development or worsening of many degenerative diseases, such as diabetes, atherosclerosis, chronic kidney disease, and Alzheimer's disease.Mitochondrial CapacityFA also boost mitochondrial capacity in our cells by their high antioxidant potential, acting as reactive-oxygen-species (ROS) scavengers. Reactive oxygen species and their reaction products, such as the hydroxyl radical, are very harmful to cells, as they oxidize proteins and cause mutations in DNA. This cellular damage might contribute to disease and is proposed as one causal agent of aging and cancer. Antioxidants are an important dietary regiment in maintaining optimal health for everyone.Intro to FulvicFulvic acids are created from the natural breakdown of organic matter by microorganisms in the soil. Once coupled with minerals they are highly stable, water soluble, function at a broad pH range, and are known as fulvic minerals (fulvates). Fulvic acids can also exist in free form, un-chelated to a mineral.Potentiate Nutraceuticals and Sports Enhancement ProductsThe complex fulvic acid structure, with groups of organic acids and other plant origin micronutrients act as a catalyst for health supplements and sports nutrition products by helping the body transfer nutrients and antioxidants into the cells. The more antioxidants available in the body, the easier it is for the cells to create more mitochondria. More mitochondria means more ATP, more energy, to build muscle, burn fat, communicate stress signals, and provide stress recovery. Free radicals cause cell damage. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals for reuse or to easily eliminate them.Fulvic Innovated Mineral Logic has developed a process that yields a 100% soluble concentrated and palatable fulvic acid powder, while retaining all the micronutrients found in our deposit. Formulators typically require less of our product than other sources of fulvic, reducing costs, inventory space, and achieving a more nutritious and functional product.Take-AwayFulvic Acids are found in conventional fruits, vegetables, berries, nuts and seeds. The combination of fulvic acids, fulvic minerals, polyphenols, and several other organic acids, including some amino acids, have potent and cumulative health benefits. The specific mixture of constituents in a fulvic acid brand is directly related to the source deposit and the extraction process. Mineral Logic provides a concentrated brand of fulvic acid molecules that reach far into the body to optimize health and longevity.References listed on Mineral Logic.com News page.



