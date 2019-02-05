Farazad Investments on a Luxury Asset Shopping Spree

Farazad Investments not only has a reputable reputation in the market for off market assets, the company has exclusive access to luxury hotel brands.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farazad Investments (FI), has recently made several acquisitions of notable trophy assets within the UK and Europe. FI’s London based team has developed a niche in the market by identifying off market assets and mixing the assets DNA with exclusive luxury branding. The Founder and CEO, Korosh Farazad calls this bespoke mix "Experiential Luxury Assets" and a perfect description it is, as it requires seasoned market expertise, alongside creative thinking to revolutionise trophy assets to be even greater and stand tall above the rest.The company’s focus has been to distinguish opportunities within the hospitality sector and redefine its market positioning with a value add ingredient and successfully rebrand with a luxury flare and new individuality.One sought after asset recently acquired by FI, is domiciled in one of the most celebrity visited cities in Italy. The Boutique Hotel is currently to undergo a full rebrand, to an ultra-luxury hotel operator within the coming months. The brand will ultimately mark further prestige and have a unique positioning in the privileged market.FI’s asset appetite is focused on gateway cities in western Europe and Central London Zone 1, other assets in Asia are also on the table for further exploration. A further two assets are being acquired in Italy, which will both undergo positioning in the market, making way for the new ultra-luxury experience and lifestyle, that caters exclusively for the 1% of the world’s wealthy clientele.Meanwhile back in the UK, FI is changing the game of co working assets and stepping up the game for the current market, by financing a number of ground breaking new mixed use assets. This will change the market dynamics and provide existing co working companies such as WeWork as an example, a weakened position within the market.FI’s current collection of acquisitions and new off market assets being identified, certainly have positioned the company a player with a set vision in the market. The CEO has hinted at new plans and cities that are on the agenda for 2019, which will certainly make market headlines.



