IT Governance releases its Cyber Resilience Framework to help organisations stay ahead of cyber risks

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of privacy and cyber risk management solutions, has released its Cyber Resilience Framework to help organisations manage risks, identify incidents fast and return to normal operations as quickly as possible.

Cyber resilience is the ability to be prepared for, respond to and recover from cyber attacks and incidents. The concept champions a state of stability – a controlled, tried-and-tested approach to longstanding effective cyber security strategies. Any organisation is capable of transitioning to this state, provided that clear and well-understood guidance is given and followed. However, only a minority of organisations currently recognise the importance and advantages of achieving cyber resilience.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Cyber attacks and compromising privacy incidents now happen all the time, with ‘slip-ups’ such as employees misusing Bcc and Cc email functions and falling victim to phishing attacks among the most common. Yet organisations believe that they are protected against data breaches and regulatory fines if they as much as have a privacy policy – a highly precarious stance. With the proliferation of cyber risks, cyber security should be a priority and become embedded in wider business objectives.”

The Cyber Resilience Framework consists of four key control categories and four stages of resilience, and is based on an organisation’s individual risk profile. The control elements are identify and detect, manage and protect, respond and recover, and govern and assure. The framework arranges existing guidance into a single, coherent structure aligned to common legal and regulatory requirements, such as the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), the NIS (Network and Information Systems) Regulations 2018 and the PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.

Flexible and pragmatic, this approach to dealing with base-level compliance as well as achieving excellence in your cyber resilience project begins with evaluating your current resilience through a self-assessment questionnaire, which comprises 26 short questions that should only take 5 minutes to complete.

To take your first steps beyond cyber security, assess your cyber resilience and download IT Governance’s guide to managing cyber risk.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security services, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



